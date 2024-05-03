OTT platforms have something for everyone with a regular range of releases every month including various genres - science fiction, thrillers, romantic drama, comedy and more.

Let's have a look at May's must watch releases on OTT platform discovery+ :

Few of the most anticipated shows this month include The Secret Lives of Aghori Sadhus, Ghost Adventures: House Calls S2, Hidden Frontiers Arabia with Reza Pakravan, OJ and Nicole: An American Tragedy and many more.

OJ and Nicole: A Tragic American Story

Genre: Crime

OTT release date: May 10

The story revolves around Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Tanya Brown who attempts to depict the Brown family's experience using Nicole's words and the pictures she left behind. OJ Simpson case unfolds as she examines and Nicole's relationship with OJ.

Hidden Frontiers Arabia with Reza Pakravan

Genre: Survival

OTT release date: May 13

The story set in the Arabian Peninsula shows how protagonist Reza Pakravan sets out to explore unexplored and hazardous terrain as he discovers the mysteries of the land.

The Secret Lives of the Aghori Sadhus

Genre: Documentary

OTT release date: May 4

This documentary explores the lives of Aghori Sadhus, their beliefs and rituals. These Sadhus search for enlightenment and are renowned for their intense spiritual practices and devotion to Lord Shiva.

Theyyam

Genre: History

OTT release date: May 18

The documentary based on the lives of people living in North Kerala, explores Theyyam which is is a ritual dance form that embodies the holy and breathes life into mythology. It sets the stage with rich costumes, intricate performances, and cultural and spiritual significance of Theyyam.

Wild Oman: Wonder of Arabia

Genre: Nature & Wildlife

OTT release date: May 24

Embark on a captivating and visually stunning exploration of Oman's natural landscapes. Discover rare wildlife engaging in unique behaviors that have never been previously observed.

Master of Arms

Genre: Reality-TV

OTT release date: May 27

Historically, the fate of civilizations hinged on their mastery of steel and stone. Master craftsmen, keepers of forgotten skills, shaped history by forging swords, arrows, and cannon barrels, underpinning vast empires. Today, three of the finest smiths are brought together in a novel competition series to reinterpret these classic arms through a showcase of their skills. These expert artisans, whose work on iconic weapons has influenced the course of human events, are inspired by age-old traditions. The Discovery Channel is gathering the premier weapon makers to go toe-to-toe in a contest to recreate the armaments that have redirected the course of history.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls S2

Genre: Crime Documentary

OTT release date: May 2

With nowhere else to turn, ordinary individuals living in horror in their haunted houses are the target of investigations by Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team. Following up on a homeowner's request for assistance, Zak dispatches his team to the house to record unusual behavior and provide guidance on how to handle intruding ghostly visitors.

90 day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? S5-6

Genre: Reality-TV

OTT release date: May 4

After navigating the visa application procedure, the couple is married, but they soon come to terms with the fact that their honeymoon is gone as reality settles in. Every couple has drama when their expectations for married life in America are not met.

A Wolf’s Journey

Genre: Nature & Wildlife

OTT release date: May 22

Once his pack is driven away, a young wolf must face his fate on his own and make an effort to survive in a world where humans reign. He overcomes numerous challenges as he travels across Europe and finds a determined, she-wolf who is eager to aid him in preserving their species.

In Pursuit With John Walsh S2-5

Genre: Reality TV

OTT release date: May 4

John Walsh has made it his life's work to discover missing children, apprehend criminals, and enable the people to support a criminal justice system that is more accountable and efficient.

