OTT releases this month: Discovery+ reveals all shows coming in May-From Arabian Secrets to Ghost Adventures
Few of the most anticipated shows this month include The Secret Lives of Aghori Sadhus, Ghost Adventures: House Calls S2, Hidden Frontiers Arabia with Reza Pakravan etc.
OTT platforms have something for everyone with a regular range of releases every month including various genres - science fiction, thrillers, romantic drama, comedy and more.
