OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more; movies, web series' to watch this weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu and more are releasing on  Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms. Check out the new releases.

Anthracite

Plot: In 1994, a group in a small Alpine village committed mass suicide. Now, 30 years on, a woman has been killed. This disturbs the peace of the villagers, who spot an eerie resemblance to the group's activities.

Cast: Fanny Robert, Maxime Berthemy, Hatik

Genre: Crime/Mystery/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Plot: Two rebels with weapons take over Flight 601. They want 50 prisoners freed by Colombia's leaders and a big sum of money. When those leaders won't talk, things get tense.

Cast: Monica Lopera, Angela Cano, Christian Tappán

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

What Jennifer Did

Plot: A violent incident occurs in a calm Canadian town. Unknown attackers enter a Vietnamese immigrant's home.They leave only the daughter to reveal what happened.

Cast: Jennifer Pan, Danny Wong, Detective Bill Courtice, Detective Alan Cooke

Genre: Documentary

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

Amar Singh Chamkila

Plot: A simple singer becomes famous and controversial in Punjab because of his bold lyrics. He faces both rapid success and harsh criticism before he dies suddenly.

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha Bano

Genre: Drama/Musical

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 12

Fallout

Plot: Vault Dweller lives in an underground shelter. This happens in a world that looks like the future but has old-style technology, long after a big war between the United States and China.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton Moten

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 12

Gaami

Plot: Shankar, who usually keeps to himself, goes on a journey to unknown places. He's looking for a way to fix a unique health problem. To do this, he must face and overcome the big questions and fears of his life.

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ramya Pasupileti, Chandini Chowdary

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 12

Premalu

Plot: Sachin seeks to find the love of his life, but ends up creating awkward and funny issues.

Cast: Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafoor, Akhila Bhargavan

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 12

Stolen

Plot: A young Swedish Sámi woman seeks revenge by finding a murderer.

Cast: Martin Wallström, Pavva Pittja, Jennifer Knipe

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 12

The Greatest Hits

Plot: Harriet discovers that certain songs can literally take her back in time. As she revisits old romantic memories of her ex-boyfriend through these songs, she also starts falling for someone in the present.

Cast: Lucy Boynton as Harriet, Austin H. Min as David

Genre: Romance/Fantasy/Time Travel

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 12

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST
