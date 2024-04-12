OTT releases this week: OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu and more are releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms. Check out the new releases.
Anthracite
Plot: In 1994, a group in a small Alpine village committed mass suicide. Now, 30 years on, a woman has been killed. This disturbs the peace of the villagers, who spot an eerie resemblance to the group's activities.
Cast: Fanny Robert, Maxime Berthemy, Hatik
Genre: Crime/Mystery/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Plot: Two rebels with weapons take over Flight 601. They want 50 prisoners freed by Colombia's leaders and a big sum of money. When those leaders won't talk, things get tense.
Cast: Monica Lopera, Angela Cano, Christian Tappán
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
What Jennifer Did
Plot: A violent incident occurs in a calm Canadian town. Unknown attackers enter a Vietnamese immigrant's home.They leave only the daughter to reveal what happened.
Cast: Jennifer Pan, Danny Wong, Detective Bill Courtice, Detective Alan Cooke
Genre: Documentary
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
Amar Singh Chamkila
Plot: A simple singer becomes famous and controversial in Punjab because of his bold lyrics. He faces both rapid success and harsh criticism before he dies suddenly.
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha Bano
Genre: Drama/Musical
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 12
Fallout
Plot: Vault Dweller lives in an underground shelter. This happens in a world that looks like the future but has old-style technology, long after a big war between the United States and China.
Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton Moten
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 12
Gaami
Plot: Shankar, who usually keeps to himself, goes on a journey to unknown places. He's looking for a way to fix a unique health problem. To do this, he must face and overcome the big questions and fears of his life.
Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ramya Pasupileti, Chandini Chowdary
Genre: Adventure/Drama
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 12
Premalu
Plot: Sachin seeks to find the love of his life, but ends up creating awkward and funny issues.
Cast: Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafoor, Akhila Bhargavan
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: April 12
Stolen
Plot: A young Swedish Sámi woman seeks revenge by finding a murderer.
Cast: Martin Wallström, Pavva Pittja, Jennifer Knipe
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 12
The Greatest Hits
Plot: Harriet discovers that certain songs can literally take her back in time. As she revisits old romantic memories of her ex-boyfriend through these songs, she also starts falling for someone in the present.
Cast: Lucy Boynton as Harriet, Austin H. Min as David
Genre: Romance/Fantasy/Time Travel
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: April 12
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!