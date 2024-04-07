OTT releases this week: Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more; movies, web series to watch
OTT releases this week: Let's have a look at some of the most promising releases this week that range from documentaries to thrillers to heist comedies such as Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more.
OTT releases this week: OTT platforms are known to continuously evolve and deliver fresh content while catering to a wide range of audiences. Know this week's line-up of new releases that cater to various tastes on popular OTTs including various genres- action, drama, romance, mystery and more.