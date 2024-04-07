OTT releases this week: OTT platforms are known to continuously evolve and deliver fresh content while catering to a wide range of audiences. Know this week's line-up of new releases that cater to various tastes on popular OTTs including various genres- action, drama, romance, mystery and more.
OTT platforms like ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST and more, promise a little something for everyone. Here are some of the most promising releases this week to have an eye for, which range from documentaries, and thrillers to heist comedies such as Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more.
Here are the OTT releases scheduled for the upcoming week:
Spirit Rangers S3
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 8
The plot revolves around the native American sibling trio namely Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar. These siblings transform into Spirit Rangers to protect the Xus National Park. The show also explores themes of friendship, nature and native American culture.
Anthracite
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 10
Language: French
This French mystery thriller features Noémie Schmidt and Clément Hatik in the lead roles. The story of this web series revolves around the horror and mystery connected with ritual cults and brutal murders.
The Hijacking of Flight 601
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 10
Language: Spanish
The plot of this thriller revolves around two armed revolutionaries who force the Colombian government to conceded to their requests after hijacking and threatening to blow up the flight.
Unlocked - A Jail Experiment
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 10
In the documentary, a sheriff named Eric Higgins believes in providing the prison inmates more freedom, without locks and jailers, at an Arkansas detention facility. He thus implements a radical social experiment to grant prisoners more agency .
As The Crow Flies S2
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 11
Language: Turkish
The plot revolves around a young fan who manoeuvres her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom. In some time, she happens to confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.
Baby Reindeer
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 11
Baby Reindeer is a comedy series adapted from Richard Gadd award-winning play that portays a blend of dark humor and melodrama. It is a true story that follows the tale of a struggling comedian dealing with dangerous stalking.
Fallout
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Release date: April 12
Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots and is based on one of the greatest video games of all time. The story shows how denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the universe, 200 years later after the apocalypse.
Blood Free
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: April 10
Language: Korean
The new sci-fi mystery thriller is directed by Park Chul-hwan and written by Lee Soo-yeon. The story of this Korean Television series delves into the dangers associated with developments and scientific experimentation.
Here are some other OTT releases this week to watch out for:
The Greatest Hits
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: April 12
Neal Brennan - Crazy Good
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 9
What Jennifer Did
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 10
Amar Singh Chamkila
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 12
Love, Divided
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 12
Language: Spanish
Stolen
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 12
Language: Swedish
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 12
Heartbreak High S2
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 11
Good Times
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release date: April 12
