OTT platforms like ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST and more, promise a little something for everyone. Here are some of the most promising releases this week to have an eye for, which range from documentaries, and thrillers to heist comedies such as Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more.

Here are the OTT releases scheduled for the upcoming week:

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 8

The plot revolves around the native American sibling trio namely Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar. These siblings transform into Spirit Rangers to protect the Xus National Park. The show also explores themes of friendship, nature and native American culture.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 10

Language: French

This French mystery thriller features Noémie Schmidt and Clément Hatik in the lead roles. The story of this web series revolves around the horror and mystery connected with ritual cults and brutal murders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hijacking of Flight 601

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 10

Language: Spanish

The plot of this thriller revolves around two armed revolutionaries who force the Colombian government to conceded to their requests after hijacking and threatening to blow up the flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlocked - A Jail Experiment

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 10

In the documentary, a sheriff named Eric Higgins believes in providing the prison inmates more freedom, without locks and jailers, at an Arkansas detention facility. He thus implements a radical social experiment to grant prisoners more agency .



As The Crow Flies S2

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 11

Language: Turkish

The plot revolves around a young fan who manoeuvres her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom. In some time, she happens to confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.



Baby Reindeer

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 11

Baby Reindeer is a comedy series adapted from Richard Gadd award-winning play that portays a blend of dark humor and melodrama. It is a true story that follows the tale of a struggling comedian dealing with dangerous stalking.

Fallout

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Release date: April 12

Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots and is based on one of the greatest video games of all time. The story shows how denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the universe, 200 years later after the apocalypse.

Blood Free

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: April 10

Language: Korean {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new sci-fi mystery thriller is directed by Park Chul-hwan and written by Lee Soo-yeon. The story of this Korean Television series delves into the dangers associated with developments and scientific experimentation.

Here are some other OTT releases this week to watch out for:

The Greatest Hits OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: April 12

Neal Brennan - Crazy Good OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 9

What Jennifer Did OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 10

Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 12

Love, Divided OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 12

Language: Spanish

Stolen OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 12

Language: Swedish

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 12

Heartbreak High S2 OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 11

Good Times OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: April 12

