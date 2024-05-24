Active Stocks
OTT releases this week: From Crew to Kardashians, here are top 6 movies and series for binge-watching this weekend

OTT releases this week: Several movies and shows launched this week make up to our top list of OTT releases to watch this weekend

Check out the top OTT releases this week.
Check out the top OTT releases this week. (Bloomberg)

OTT release this week: The Kardashians, Crew, Atlas, and several other movies and web series released on the OTT platforms this week make up the best choice for a person's binge-watch list this weekend.  The audience will also see the much-awaited third season of the popular ‘Panchayat’ series next week. But before enjoying Jitendra Kumar's masterpiece, here is the list of top OTT releases this week for a perfect weekend. 

Atlas on Netflix

The popular sci-fi thriller, Atlas, will release on Netflix on Friday. The science-fiction entertainment piece is led by actor and famous singer Jennifer Lopez. She plays the role of a counterterrorism data analyst, who distrusts artificial intelligence. The movie revolves around Atlas's struggle to destroy a robot to save humanity. The movie has been directed by Brad Peyton.

Crew on Netflix

After its theatrical release, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Crew is all set to debut in OTT. The film was released in theatres on March 29 and is available on OTT platform Netflix from tomorrow. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

The Kardashians on Disney+Hotstar

The fifth season of Kardashians is available on Disney+Hotstar. Those who have closely followed the previous seasons of the Kardashian sisters can enjoy the latest season this weekend. This season continues to follow the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris as they continue to balance their career with their personal lives. 

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Zee 5

The Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, revolves around the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as 'Veer Savarkar'. The movie showcases the life and struggle of a revolutionary freedom fighter.

The Beach Boys on Disney+Hotstar

The “Beach Boys" movie celebrates the existence of legendary band's journey from their beginning to their status as one of the most popular band in rock history. The movie features rare and unseen footage and interviews of band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston.

Peter Rabbit on SonyLiv

The animated movie revolving around Peter Rabbit's feud with Mr. McGregor can be a heart-warming light-hearted comedy film in your binge-watch list. 

Published: 24 May 2024, 08:40 AM IST
