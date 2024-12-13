OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series have been released on OTT this week and can be a perfect choice for a weekend binge-watch.

Mismatched Season 3 The popular coming-of-age series returns with Dimple and Rishi navigating the complexities of love, friendship, and career aspirations. As past misunderstandings resurface, the duo faces new challenges in their relationship. Viewers can expect more emotional depth, humor, and fresh perspectives on modern-day romance in this much-anticipated season.

When and where to watch: Netflix, December 13

Bandish Bandits Season 2 This season continues the story of Radhe, a classical music prodigy, and Tamanna, a rising pop star. Their musical worlds collide once again, blending tradition with modernity. New rivals, family conflicts, and personal sacrifices create an emotionally charged journey. The soulful music and compelling storytelling promise to captivate audiences.

When and where to watch: Prime Video, December 13

Despatch Starring Manoj Bajpayee, this gripping crime thriller revolves around a senior investigative journalist entangled in a high-stakes murder mystery. As he uncovers the hidden connections between crime syndicates and media houses, secrets unravel. The show’s intense storyline and stellar performances promise edge-of-the-seat suspense and unpredictable twists.

When and where to watch: ZEE5, December 13

Paris & Nicole: The Encore Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie return for a playful adventure as they attempt to create an operatic masterpiece inspired by their famous “Sanasa” catchphrase. Packed with humor, quirky antics, and nostalgia, the show blends reality TV with musical escapades, promising fun and laughter for long-time fans of the duo.

When and where to watch: JioCinema, December 13

Elton John: Never Too Late This inspiring documentary offers a rare glimpse into Elton John’s legendary career and personal life. It features exclusive concert footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and reflections on his legacy. Fans can witness the iconic musician’s journey of resilience, passion, and creativity, celebrating his enduring influence on the global music industry.