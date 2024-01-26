 OTT releases this week: From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Karmma Calling; movies, web series to watch over the weekend | Mint
OTT releases this week: From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Karmma Calling; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Animal, Sam Bahadur, Griselda and Karmma Calling are releasing on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Animal, Sam Bahadur, Griselda and Karmma Calling are releasing on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Plot: This animated series continues the epic saga of He-Man and his battle against evil in the universe of Eternia. Heroes and villains clash, with the fate of the universe at stake.

Genre: Animation

Cast: Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist, Griffin Newman

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 25

Griselda

Plot: Griselda Blanco, infamously known as the 'Black Widow', rises to power in the drug trade. The series explores her life from a struggling mother to a drug lord in Miami.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Karol G, Vanessa Ferlito

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 25

Animal

Plot: A son changes dramatically when his relationship with his father weakens. He becomes obsessed with getting revenge.

Genre: Action-Drama

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 26

Sam Bahadur

Plot: The film is a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a legendary figure in the Indian Army. It highlights his leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and his journey in the military.

Genre: Biographical Drama

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: January 26

Karmma Calling

Plot: Inspired by the American TV series 'Revenge', this Indian adaptation revolves around Karma Talwar, a mysterious woman with a hidden agenda against the wealthy Kothari family.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 26

Expats

Plot: Set in Hong Kong, this series focuses on three American women, Margaret, Hilary and Mercy. Their lives intertwine after a tragic event, exploring themes of privilege, victimhood, and accountability.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 26

The Underdoggs

Plot: Former NFL player Jaycen Jennings coaches a youth football team to avoid prison. As he tries to relaunch his career, he discovers a new sense of purpose and passion.

Genre: Sports Comedy

Cast: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, George Lopez

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 26

Fight Club

Plot: Joseph and Kiruba kill Joseph's brother Benji. Kiruba frames Joseph, who, after prison, uses a footballer's gang for revenge against politician Kiruba for Benji's murder.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 27

