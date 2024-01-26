OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Animal, Sam Bahadur, Griselda and Karmma Calling are releasing on platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Plot: This animated series continues the epic saga of He-Man and his battle against evil in the universe of Eternia. Heroes and villains clash, with the fate of the universe at stake.
Genre: Animation
Cast: Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist, Griffin Newman
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 25
Griselda
Plot: Griselda Blanco, infamously known as the 'Black Widow', rises to power in the drug trade. The series explores her life from a struggling mother to a drug lord in Miami.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Sofía Vergara, Karol G, Vanessa Ferlito
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 25
Animal
Plot: A son changes dramatically when his relationship with his father weakens. He becomes obsessed with getting revenge.
Genre: Action-Drama
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 26
Sam Bahadur
Plot: The film is a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a legendary figure in the Indian Army. It highlights his leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and his journey in the military.
Genre: Biographical Drama
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: January 26
Karmma Calling
Plot: Inspired by the American TV series 'Revenge', this Indian adaptation revolves around Karma Talwar, a mysterious woman with a hidden agenda against the wealthy Kothari family.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 26
Expats
Plot: Set in Hong Kong, this series focuses on three American women, Margaret, Hilary and Mercy. Their lives intertwine after a tragic event, exploring themes of privilege, victimhood, and accountability.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 26
The Underdoggs
Plot: Former NFL player Jaycen Jennings coaches a youth football team to avoid prison. As he tries to relaunch his career, he discovers a new sense of purpose and passion.
Genre: Sports Comedy
Cast: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, George Lopez
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 26
Fight Club
Plot: Joseph and Kiruba kill Joseph's brother Benji. Kiruba frames Joseph, who, after prison, uses a footballer's gang for revenge against politician Kiruba for Benji's murder.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 27
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!