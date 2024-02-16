OTT releases this week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story to Salaar; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Dunki, The Kerala Story, Salaar and Players are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Dunki, The Kerala Story, Salaar and Players are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message