OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Dunki, The Kerala Story, Salaar and Players are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
Love Storiyaan
Plot: Six married couples share their struggles to stay together in a traditional society that doesn't easily accept breaking norms.
Genre: Documentary
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 14
Chemistry Mashi
Plot:
Sucharita finds out who she is apart from her family, but then her life changes completely when the police arrest her for sharing exam papers.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Debashree Roy, Vinay Sharma, Soumya Mukherjee
Platform: Hoichoi
Release Date: February 14
Players
Plot: New York sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam create ways to have casual dates with their group. However, they soon start to understand the difference between casual dating and being in a serious relationship.
Genre: Sports/Drama
Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. Tom Ellis
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 14
AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2
Plot: In Season 2 of AlRawabi School for Girls, Mariam and her friends transform from bullied outcasts to advocates for justice.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Saad, Noor Taher
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 15
House of Ninjas
Plot: The series is set in a world where ninja clans, now mostly retired, still exist. When an evil clan poses a threat to Japan, a family of former ninjas secretly comes out of retirement to stop them and take decisive action.
Genre: Action/Adventure
Cast: Kento Kaku, Riho Yoshioka, Aju Makita
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 15
Ready, Set, Love
Plot: In this dating show from Thailand, 20 single women try to win the heart of an eligible bachelor.
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Cast: Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, Kemisara Paladesh, Man Trisanu Soranun
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 15
Dunki
Plot: A group of friends took a dangerous secret path, known as 'donkey flight', to move to the United Kingdom, putting their lives at risk.
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 15
The Kerala Story
Plot: Shalini Unnikrishnan converts her religion and takes a new name, Fatima Ba. Then, she joins ISIS and gets jailed in Afghanistan.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: February 16
This Is Me… Now: A Love Story
Plot: This is a documentary on Jennifer Lopez’s love life and her reunion with Ben Affleck.
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Jennifer Lopez
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 16
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)
Plot: A gang leader vows to fulfill a dying friend's wish by battling rival gangs.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: February 16
Saladın: The Conqueror of Jerusalem (Hindi)
Plot: The Turkish show tells the story of Saladin, who started the Ayyubid dynasty.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Fawad Khan, Uğur Güneş, Adnan Siddiqui
Platform: YouTube
Release Date: February 20
