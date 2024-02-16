OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Dunki, The Kerala Story, Salaar and Players are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Love Storiyaan

Plot: Six married couples share their struggles to stay together in a traditional society that doesn't easily accept breaking norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Documentary

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 14 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chemistry Mashi

Plot:

Sucharita finds out who she is apart from her family, but then her life changes completely when the police arrest her for sharing exam papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Drama

Cast: Debashree Roy, Vinay Sharma, Soumya Mukherjee

Platform: Hoichoi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: February 14

Players

Plot: New York sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam create ways to have casual dates with their group. However, they soon start to understand the difference between casual dating and being in a serious relationship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Sports/Drama

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. Tom Ellis

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: February 14

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2

Plot: In Season 2 of AlRawabi School for Girls, Mariam and her friends transform from bullied outcasts to advocates for justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Saad, Noor Taher

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: February 15

House of Ninjas

Plot: The series is set in a world where ninja clans, now mostly retired, still exist. When an evil clan poses a threat to Japan, a family of former ninjas secretly comes out of retirement to stop them and take decisive action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Action/Adventure

Cast: Kento Kaku, Riho Yoshioka, Aju Makita

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: February 15

Ready, Set, Love

Plot: In this dating show from Thailand, 20 single women try to win the heart of an eligible bachelor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Cast: Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, Kemisara Paladesh, Man Trisanu Soranun

Platform: Netflix {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release Date: February 15

Dunki

Plot: A group of friends took a dangerous secret path, known as 'donkey flight', to move to the United Kingdom, putting their lives at risk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 15 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kerala Story

Plot: Shalini Unnikrishnan converts her religion and takes a new name, Fatima Ba. Then, she joins ISIS and gets jailed in Afghanistan.

Genre: Drama {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story

Plot: This is a documentary on Jennifer Lopez’s love life and her reunion with Ben Affleck.

Genre: Documentary {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Jennifer Lopez

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)

Plot: A gang leader vows to fulfill a dying friend's wish by battling rival gangs.

Genre: Action/Drama {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: February 16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saladın: The Conqueror of Jerusalem (Hindi)

Plot: The Turkish show tells the story of Saladin, who started the Ayyubid dynasty.

Genre: Drama {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Fawad Khan, Uğur Güneş, Adnan Siddiqui

Platform: YouTube

Release Date: February 20 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!