OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 and HanuMan are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Main Atal Hoon

Plot: It’s about the life and political struggle of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time prime minister of India.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair

Genre: Biopic

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 14

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Plot: The web series follows teenage girls at an elite boarding school as they navigate their situations and challenges.

Cast: Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 14

Art of Love

Plot: A professor from a leading university in Puerto Rico falls in love with a Chinese immigrant who wants to be an artist.

Cast: Esai Morales, Caterina Murino, Jim Lau

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 14

Murder Mubarak

Plot: In a murder case, an unconventional police officer focuses on several suspects. As an outsider, he enters their lives and discovers there's more to the situation than it first appears.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Bramayugam

Plot: A singer escaping slavery finds shelter in a magical, mysterious house, welcomed by its charming owner. Soon, he discovers an evil force within, causing dangerous situations and leading to a big fight.

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: March 15

Irish Wish

Plot: Maddie's crush is marrying her friend, and she agrees to be a bridesmaid in Ireland. Right before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love and then finds herself as the one getting married.

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

Plot: Surgical interns and their mentors go through experiences full of intense emotions and make important decisions to become top doctors.

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 15

Lal Salaam

Plot: Talented young cricketers get unfairly removed from the team. They need to face this challenge and work hard to fulfil their dreams.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Ananthika Sanilkumar

Genre: Sport/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Carry On Jatta 3

Plot: Jass, Dhillon's son, loves Meet. But after a big fight with Meet's brothers, Dhillon says no to Jass marrying Meet. So, Jass comes up with a wild idea to make his dad agree.

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 15

Iron Reign

Plot: The show is about Joaquín Manchado, a powerful drug lord. When a large amount of his cocaine disappears, it starts a violent battle between gangs.

Cast: Eduard Fernández, Chino Darín, Jaime Lorente

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Chicken Nugget

Plot: Min-ah goes into a strange purple machine. He magically turns into a chicken nugget. The show follows his adventures.

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong

Genre: Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

HanuMan

Plot: The movie is about Hanumanthu, a guy who becomes as powerful as Lord Hanuman to protect his town, Anjanadri. He fights a villain named Michael because of a special gem.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Genre: Superhero

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: March 16

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!