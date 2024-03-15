OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 and HanuMan are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
Main Atal Hoon
Plot: It’s about the life and political struggle of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time prime minister of India.
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair
Genre: Biopic
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: March 14
Big Girls Don’t Cry
Plot: The web series follows teenage girls at an elite boarding school as they navigate their situations and challenges.
Cast: Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 14
Art of Love
Plot: A professor from a leading university in Puerto Rico falls in love with a Chinese immigrant who wants to be an artist.
Cast: Esai Morales, Caterina Murino, Jim Lau
Genre: Romance/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 14
Murder Mubarak
Plot: In a murder case, an unconventional police officer focuses on several suspects. As an outsider, he enters their lives and discovers there's more to the situation than it first appears.
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor
Genre: Mystery/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
Bramayugam
Plot: A singer escaping slavery finds shelter in a magical, mysterious house, welcomed by its charming owner. Soon, he discovers an evil force within, causing dangerous situations and leading to a big fight.
Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: March 15
Irish Wish
Plot: Maddie's crush is marrying her friend, and she agrees to be a bridesmaid in Ireland. Right before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love and then finds herself as the one getting married.
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
Grey’s Anatomy Season 20
Plot: Surgical interns and their mentors go through experiences full of intense emotions and make important decisions to become top doctors.
Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd
Genre: Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 15
Lal Salaam
Plot: Talented young cricketers get unfairly removed from the team. They need to face this challenge and work hard to fulfil their dreams.
Cast: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Ananthika Sanilkumar
Genre: Sport/Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
Carry On Jatta 3
Plot: Jass, Dhillon's son, loves Meet. But after a big fight with Meet's brothers, Dhillon says no to Jass marrying Meet. So, Jass comes up with a wild idea to make his dad agree.
Cast: Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 15
Iron Reign
Plot: The show is about Joaquín Manchado, a powerful drug lord. When a large amount of his cocaine disappears, it starts a violent battle between gangs.
Cast: Eduard Fernández, Chino Darín, Jaime Lorente
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
Chicken Nugget
Plot: Min-ah goes into a strange purple machine. He magically turns into a chicken nugget. The show follows his adventures.
Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong
Genre: Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
HanuMan
Plot: The movie is about Hanumanthu, a guy who becomes as powerful as Lord Hanuman to protect his town, Anjanadri. He fights a villain named Michael because of a special gem.
Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Genre: Superhero
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: March 16
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!