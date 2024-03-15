Hello User
OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 and HanuMan are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT releases this week: From Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan, many movies and web series are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 and HanuMan are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Main Atal Hoon

Plot: It’s about the life and political struggle of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, three-time prime minister of India.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair

Genre: Biopic

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 14

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Plot: The web series follows teenage girls at an elite boarding school as they navigate their situations and challenges.

Cast: Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 14

Art of Love

Plot: A professor from a leading university in Puerto Rico falls in love with a Chinese immigrant who wants to be an artist.

Cast: Esai Morales, Caterina Murino, Jim Lau

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 14

Murder Mubarak

Plot: In a murder case, an unconventional police officer focuses on several suspects. As an outsider, he enters their lives and discovers there's more to the situation than it first appears.

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Bramayugam

Plot: A singer escaping slavery finds shelter in a magical, mysterious house, welcomed by its charming owner. Soon, he discovers an evil force within, causing dangerous situations and leading to a big fight.

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: March 15

Irish Wish

Plot: Maddie's crush is marrying her friend, and she agrees to be a bridesmaid in Ireland. Right before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love and then finds herself as the one getting married.

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

Plot: Surgical interns and their mentors go through experiences full of intense emotions and make important decisions to become top doctors.

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 15

Lal Salaam

Plot: Talented young cricketers get unfairly removed from the team. They need to face this challenge and work hard to fulfil their dreams.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Ananthika Sanilkumar

Genre: Sport/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Carry On Jatta 3

Plot: Jass, Dhillon's son, loves Meet. But after a big fight with Meet's brothers, Dhillon says no to Jass marrying Meet. So, Jass comes up with a wild idea to make his dad agree.

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 15

Iron Reign

Plot: The show is about Joaquín Manchado, a powerful drug lord. When a large amount of his cocaine disappears, it starts a violent battle between gangs.

Cast: Eduard Fernández, Chino Darín, Jaime Lorente

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

Chicken Nugget

Plot: Min-ah goes into a strange purple machine. He magically turns into a chicken nugget. The show follows his adventures.

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong

Genre: Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 15

HanuMan

Plot: The movie is about Hanumanthu, a guy who becomes as powerful as Lord Hanuman to protect his town, Anjanadri. He fights a villain named Michael because of a special gem.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Genre: Superhero

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: March 16

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
