 OTT releases this week: From Salaar to Indian Police Force, Kübra; movies, web series to watch over the weekend | Mint
OTT releases this week: From Salaar to Indian Police Force, Kübra; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Salaar, Indian Police Force, Kübra and Extra Ordinary Man are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Salaar, Indian Police Force and Extra Ordinary Man are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

A Shop for Killers

Plot: A young man, orphaned and raised by his uncle who owned a mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Kim Hye-jun, Lee Dong-wook, Ji-Bin Park

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 17

Kübra

Plot: Gökhan starts getting messages from Kübra, a user on a social network. She gives him information and cautions, leading him to choose between good and evil.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, Ahsen Eroglu

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 18

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Plot: In 2009, Ross Brawn led a small and underfunded team to victory in the world's most elite car racing championship.

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Keanu Reeves

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

Cristóbal Balenciaga

Plot: In 1937, designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, known for dressing Spain's elite, launched his first high fashion collection in Paris after working successfully in Madrid and San Sebastián.

Genre: Biopic

Cast: Alberto San Juan, Belén Cuesta, Gemma Whelan

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

Sixty Minutes

Plot: A mixed martial arts fighter skips an important match to be at his daughter's birthday party in Berlin, hoping this will help him retain custody of her.

Genre: Action

Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 19

Indian Police Force

Plot: Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights the terrorist Zarar.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 19

Extra Ordinary Man

Plot: Abhi, who loves acting from a young age, becomes a junior artist. His life gets complex when he falls for Likitha, a company executive.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Nithin, Rohini, Sree Leela

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

The Bequeathed

Plot: A woman receives a cemetery from a deceased uncle and becomes involved in murders and secrets.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Ryu Kyung-soo

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 19

Hazbin Hotel

Plot: Lucifer's daughter sets up a hotel to help demons reform and reduce Hell's overcrowding without violence.

Genre: Animation/Comedy

Cast: Vivienne Medrano, Elsie Lovelock, Michael Kovach

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 19

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Plot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 20

Captivating the King

Plot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.

Genre: K-Drama

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Shin-young

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 21

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 19 Jan 2024, 01:04 PM IST
