OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Salaar, Indian Police Force and Extra Ordinary Man are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look.

A Shop for Killers

Plot: A young man, orphaned and raised by his uncle who owned a mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Kim Hye-jun, Lee Dong-wook, Ji-Bin Park

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 17

Kübra

Plot: Gökhan starts getting messages from Kübra, a user on a social network. She gives him information and cautions, leading him to choose between good and evil.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, Ahsen Eroglu

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 18

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Plot: In 2009, Ross Brawn led a small and underfunded team to victory in the world's most elite car racing championship.

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Keanu Reeves

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

Cristóbal Balenciaga

Plot: In 1937, designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, known for dressing Spain's elite, launched his first high fashion collection in Paris after working successfully in Madrid and San Sebastián.

Genre: Biopic

Cast: Alberto San Juan, Belén Cuesta, Gemma Whelan

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

Sixty Minutes

Plot: A mixed martial arts fighter skips an important match to be at his daughter's birthday party in Berlin, hoping this will help him retain custody of her.

Genre: Action

Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 19

Indian Police Force

Plot: Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights the terrorist Zarar.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 19

Extra Ordinary Man

Plot: Abhi, who loves acting from a young age, becomes a junior artist. His life gets complex when he falls for Likitha, a company executive.

Genre: Action/Comedy

Cast: Nithin, Rohini, Sree Leela

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 19

The Bequeathed

Plot: A woman receives a cemetery from a deceased uncle and becomes involved in murders and secrets.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Ryu Kyung-soo

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 19

Hazbin Hotel

Plot: Lucifer's daughter sets up a hotel to help demons reform and reduce Hell's overcrowding without violence.

Genre: Animation/Comedy

Cast: Vivienne Medrano, Elsie Lovelock, Michael Kovach

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 19

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 20

Captivating the King

Plot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.

Genre: K-Drama

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Shin-young

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 21

