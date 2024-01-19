OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Salaar, Indian Police Force and Extra Ordinary Man are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
A Shop for Killers
Plot: A young man, orphaned and raised by his uncle who owned a mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Kim Hye-jun, Lee Dong-wook, Ji-Bin Park
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 17
Kübra
Plot: Gökhan starts getting messages from Kübra, a user on a social network. She gives him information and cautions, leading him to choose between good and evil.
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, Ahsen Eroglu
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 18
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
Plot: In 2009, Ross Brawn led a small and underfunded team to victory in the world's most elite car racing championship.
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Keanu Reeves
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 19
Cristóbal Balenciaga
Plot: In 1937, designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, known for dressing Spain's elite, launched his first high fashion collection in Paris after working successfully in Madrid and San Sebastián.
Genre: Biopic
Cast: Alberto San Juan, Belén Cuesta, Gemma Whelan
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 19
Sixty Minutes
Plot: A mixed martial arts fighter skips an important match to be at his daughter's birthday party in Berlin, hoping this will help him retain custody of her.
Genre: Action
Cast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 19
Indian Police Force
Plot: Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights the terrorist Zarar.
Genre: Action/Thriller
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Anand Oberoi.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 19
Extra Ordinary Man
Plot: Abhi, who loves acting from a young age, becomes a junior artist. His life gets complex when he falls for Likitha, a company executive.
Genre: Action/Comedy
Cast: Nithin, Rohini, Sree Leela
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: January 19
The Bequeathed
Plot: A woman receives a cemetery from a deceased uncle and becomes involved in murders and secrets.
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Ryu Kyung-soo
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 19
Hazbin Hotel
Plot: Lucifer's daughter sets up a hotel to help demons reform and reduce Hell's overcrowding without violence.
Genre: Animation/Comedy
Cast: Vivienne Medrano, Elsie Lovelock, Michael Kovach
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 19
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Plot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.
Genre: Action/Thriller
Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 20
Captivating the King
Plot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead.
Genre: K-Drama
Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Shin-young
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: January 21
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!