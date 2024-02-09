 OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 14:33:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.25 -1.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 721.20 3.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.15 -0.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.75 -0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.00 -1.51%
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend
Back Back

OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram, Jorugaa Husharugaa and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.Premium
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram, Jorugaa Husharugaa and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

The Nun II

Plot: Set four years after the first film, Sister Irene faces the demonic nun Valak again, this time in a French boarding school, leading to a series of chilling events.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose Downey

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: February 8

Aarya Season 3 Part 2

Plot: In the series' final episodes, Aarya combats the criminal underworld to protect her family, facing ACP Khan's pursuit and seeking vengeance.

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Cast: Sushmita Sen

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: February 9

Bhakshak

Plot: A fearless journalist investigates crimes against women in a shelter, confronting formidable foes.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Durgesh Kumar

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

Guntur Kaaram

Plot: This action drama is about a boy getting his mother back to his family.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

Jorugaa Husharugaa

Plot: A romantic drama exploring love's intricacies and workplace dynamics.

Genre: Romance/Drama

Cast: Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, Siri Hanumanth

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 9

Captain Miller

Plot: In pre-independence India, a former British Army soldier embarks on a brave journey.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 9

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Plot: The Parekh family embarks on a humorous adventure, promising laughs and fun.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, and more

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Lantrani

Plot: An anthology of three short films, "Lantrani" examines human quirks through unique stories and performances.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, Bolaram Das

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Palasher Biye

Plot: A Kolkata couple navigates love and societal values in this Bengali drama.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Somraj Maity, Mimi Chakraborty

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Kaatera

Plot: This action drama explores land rights and social justice in Karnataka.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and more

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

A Killer Paradox

Plot: Lee Tang's life changes after a defensive act leads to a man's death, with detective Jang Nam Gam on his trail.

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Jun, Hyun Bong Sik

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App