OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look.

The Nun II

Plot: Set four years after the first film, Sister Irene faces the demonic nun Valak again, this time in a French boarding school, leading to a series of chilling events.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose Downey

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: February 8

Aarya Season 3 Part 2

Plot: In the series' final episodes, Aarya combats the criminal underworld to protect her family, facing ACP Khan's pursuit and seeking vengeance.

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Cast: Sushmita Sen

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: February 9

Bhakshak

Plot: A fearless journalist investigates crimes against women in a shelter, confronting formidable foes.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Durgesh Kumar

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

Guntur Kaaram

Plot: This action drama is about a boy getting his mother back to his family.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

Jorugaa Husharugaa

Plot: A romantic drama exploring love's intricacies and workplace dynamics.

Genre: Romance/Drama

Cast: Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, Siri Hanumanth

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 9

Captain Miller

Plot: In pre-independence India, a former British Army soldier embarks on a brave journey.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 9

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Plot: The Parekh family embarks on a humorous adventure, promising laughs and fun.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, and more

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Lantrani

Plot: An anthology of three short films, "Lantrani" examines human quirks through unique stories and performances.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, Bolaram Das

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Palasher Biye

Plot: A Kolkata couple navigates love and societal values in this Bengali drama.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Somraj Maity, Mimi Chakraborty

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

Kaatera

Plot: This action drama explores land rights and social justice in Karnataka.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and more

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: February 9

A Killer Paradox

Plot: Lee Tang's life changes after a defensive act leads to a man's death, with detective Jang Nam Gam on his trail.

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Jun, Hyun Bong Sik

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9

