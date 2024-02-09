OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including The Nun II, Bhakshak, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
The Nun II
Plot: Set four years after the first film, Sister Irene faces the demonic nun Valak again, this time in a French boarding school, leading to a series of chilling events.
Genre: Horror
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose Downey
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: February 8
Aarya Season 3 Part 2
Plot: In the series' final episodes, Aarya combats the criminal underworld to protect her family, facing ACP Khan's pursuit and seeking vengeance.
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Cast: Sushmita Sen
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: February 9
Bhakshak
Plot: A fearless journalist investigates crimes against women in a shelter, confronting formidable foes.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Durgesh Kumar
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 9
Guntur Kaaram
Plot: This action drama is about a boy getting his mother back to his family.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 9
Jorugaa Husharugaa
Plot: A romantic drama exploring love's intricacies and workplace dynamics.
Genre: Romance/Drama
Cast: Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, Siri Hanumanth
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: February 9
Captain Miller
Plot: In pre-independence India, a former British Army soldier embarks on a brave journey.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: February 9
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan
Plot: The Parekh family embarks on a humorous adventure, promising laughs and fun.
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, and more
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: February 9
Lantrani
Plot: An anthology of three short films, "Lantrani" examines human quirks through unique stories and performances.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, Bolaram Das
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: February 9
Palasher Biye
Plot: A Kolkata couple navigates love and societal values in this Bengali drama.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Somraj Maity, Mimi Chakraborty
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: February 9
Kaatera
Plot: This action drama explores land rights and social justice in Karnataka.
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and more
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: February 9
A Killer Paradox
Plot: Lee Tang's life changes after a defensive act leads to a man's death, with detective Jang Nam Gam on his trail.
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Jun, Hyun Bong Sik
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 9
