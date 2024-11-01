OTT releases this week: Mithya, The Diplomat Season 2, Kishkindha Kaandam, and more to watch

OTT releases this week: Cinema enthusiasts can gear up for another exciting week with several OTT releases lined-up for this week. From supernatural-drama to romantic-thriller, there is something for everyone. With varied genres, ranging from action-adventure, dark-fantasy, Mint brings you the best picks to keep an eye for.

Here's a compiled list of shows and films across streaming platforms for your weekend watch:

The Diplomat Season 2 Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 31

In The Diplomat Season 2, US Ambassador Kate Wyler, portrayed by Keri Russell, faces fallout from a deadly explosion that rocks her life and career. Season 1 ended with a shocking blast linked to political schemes within the British government.

In this new season, Kate must navigate strained alliances and a complex relationship with her estranged husband, Hal, as she pursues the truth about the attack. The storyline deepens with Allison Janney’s role as Vice President Grace Penn, adding layers of tension and rivalry as Kate’s diplomatic journey continues.

Kishkindha Kaandam Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: November 1

The Malayalam thriller Kishkindha Kaandam follows ex-military officer Appu Pillai, struggling with Alzheimer’s, his son Ajay, a forest officer, and their family as they uncover dark secrets and disturbing events in a village inhabited by monkeys.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and starring Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali, the film combines mystery and psychological drama. Its suspenseful storyline explores themes of memory, guilt, and family as the characters confront hidden truths in the forest setting.

Mithya: The Dark Chapter Streaming platform: Zee5

Release date: November 1

The series delves deeper into the tumultuous relationship between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea, escalating their psychological drama into a fierce battle of wits and revenge.

As Juhi faces plagiarism accusations from the enigmatic writer Amit, Rhea's ruthless schemes threaten to upend her life. The series explores themes of family loyalty and betrayal, with both women crossing moral lines in their quest for dominance.

Time Cut Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 30

Time Cut is a sci-fi horror film that follows a teenage girl, Lucy, who travels back to the early 2000s to prevent a killer from murdering her sister. Blending elements of slasher horror with time travel, the movie explores the implications of changing the past while facing off against an enigmatic antagonist.

While the premise is intriguing, critiques highlight its lack of originality, comparing it unfavorably to similar films. The film stars Madison Bailey and is directed by Hannah Macpherson.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 30

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a revival of the beloved Disney Channel series, continuing the story of Justin Russo, now an adult leading a normal life with his family.