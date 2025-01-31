OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available to watch online this weekend. Let’s take a look.
Plot: Tarini Bandopadhyay, a talented storyteller, is hired by wealthy businessman Garodia, who struggles with insomnia. Tarini seems to be the perfect choice to help Garodia sleep.
Cast: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 28
Plot: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker’s origin story in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, becomes his mentor. The series explores his early days as Spider-Man within the multiverse.
Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Charlie Cox
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 29
Plot: Studio boss David Brittlesbee focuses on increasing profits while Ian, Poppy and Dana struggle with career challenges. They reach a breaking point in their creative journey.
Cast: Rob McElhenney, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Release date: January 29
Plot: Pushpa rises as a powerful smuggler, outwits rivals and secures ₹5,000 crores from Japan. After avenging his niece’s assault, he installs Siddappa as CM, but a mysterious bomb attack disrupts his victory.
Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 30
Plot: A woman planning her sister’s wedding and a bride’s father realise their destination weddings are double-booked at the same resort. Both parties agree to share the venue, leading to unexpected twists.
Cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: January 30
Plot: A sketch artist and a police officer team up to identify a mysterious killer based on an eye-witness’s memory, which holds the key to solving the brutal crime.
Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Tovino Thomas, Mandira Bedi
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release date: January 31
Plot: A young man learns he is a Shiledar, a warrior sworn to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s hidden treasure. On his dangerous journey, he uncovers secrets, faces betrayal and explores Maratha Empire’s rich history.
Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Ashish Vidyarthi
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 31
Plot: Journalist Miren Rojo receives a mysterious Polaroid, sparking a dangerous investigation into a missing girl, Laura Valdivia, and a sinister game at an elite Malaga school. With Jaime, she uncovers deadly secrets.
Cast: Milena Smit, Miki Esparbe, Jose Coronado
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 31
Plot: Bárbara, hoping to help her son with cerebral palsy, takes her family to India for an experimental treatment in search of a possible cure.
Cast: Barbara Mori, Juan Pablo Medina, Danish Husain
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 31
Plot: A couple defies hate politics and death threats as they fight family opposition for their love.
Cast: Chunky Pandey, Mithila Palkar, Tahir Raj Bhasin
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release date: January 31
