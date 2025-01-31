OTT releases this week: Movies and web series to watch this weekend? Pushpa 2, Identity, Saale Aashiq and more

OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available to watch online this weekend. Let’s take a look.

The Storyteller

Advertisement

Plot: Tarini Bandopadhyay, a talented storyteller, is hired by wealthy businessman Garodia, who struggles with insomnia. Tarini seems to be the perfect choice to help Garodia sleep.

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 28

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Advertisement

Plot: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker’s origin story in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, becomes his mentor. The series explores his early days as Spider-Man within the multiverse.

Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Charlie Cox

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 29

Mythic Quest Season 4

Advertisement

Plot: Studio boss David Brittlesbee focuses on increasing profits while Ian, Poppy and Dana struggle with career challenges. They reach a breaking point in their creative journey.

Cast: Rob McElhenney, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: January 29

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Advertisement

Plot: Pushpa rises as a powerful smuggler, outwits rivals and secures ₹5,000 crores from Japan. After avenging his niece’s assault, he installs Siddappa as CM, but a mysterious bomb attack disrupts his victory.

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 30

You’re Cordially Invited

Advertisement

Plot: A woman planning her sister’s wedding and a bride’s father realise their destination weddings are double-booked at the same resort. Both parties agree to share the venue, leading to unexpected twists.

Cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 30

Identity

Advertisement

Plot: A sketch artist and a police officer team up to identify a mysterious killer based on an eye-witness’s memory, which holds the key to solving the brutal crime.

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Tovino Thomas, Mandira Bedi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: January 31

The Secret of the Shiledars

Advertisement

Plot: A young man learns he is a Shiledar, a warrior sworn to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s hidden treasure. On his dangerous journey, he uncovers secrets, faces betrayal and explores Maratha Empire’s rich history.

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Ashish Vidyarthi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: January 31

⁠The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game

Advertisement

Plot: Journalist Miren Rojo receives a mysterious Polaroid, sparking a dangerous investigation into a missing girl, Laura Valdivia, and a sinister game at an elite Malaga school. With Jaime, she uncovers deadly secrets.

Cast: Milena Smit, Miki Esparbe, Jose Coronado

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 31

Lucca’s World

Advertisement

Plot: Bárbara, hoping to help her son with cerebral palsy, takes her family to India for an experimental treatment in search of a possible cure.

Cast: Barbara Mori, Juan Pablo Medina, Danish Husain

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 31

Saale Aashiq

Advertisement

Plot: A couple defies hate politics and death threats as they fight family opposition for their love.

Cast: Chunky Pandey, Mithila Palkar, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Where to watch: SonyLIV