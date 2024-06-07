OTT releases this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms and more are expected to be released this weekend. Right from Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here's the list of movies and web-series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV.

Maidaan - Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood movie which was released on Eid, April 11 is now available on OTT plaform Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1952 to 1962. Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh. The film was also lauded by Sourav Ganguly who had urged fans to not miss out on the captivating cinematic experience

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - Netflix

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024 hit OTT platform Netlix on June 6. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, the Bollywood film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

Gullak Season 4 - SonyLIV

If you're a TVF fan still reminiscing about Panchayat, don't miss out on TVF's latest release: Gullak Season 4, streaming on SonyLIV starting June 7. ‘Gullak’ is also the first Indian show to have four seasons. The previous 3 seasons beautifully presented the small nuances of the daily life of a middle-class family. The trailer of season 4 is intriguing as it shows the face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra family. It depicts a clash between Aman's thinking process and that of his parents, which leads to a conflict between them.

Gunaah - Disney+Hotstar

Gunaah was releaed on Disney+Hostar on June 3. The series stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. It follows the story of Abhimanyu (Gashmeer Mahajani) who embarks on a journey of vengeance after a betrayal.

Under Paris - Netflix

Did you love Jaws or The Meg, then ‘Under Paris’ is something you would like to watch. The film stars Nassim Lyes, Bérénice Bejo, Léa Léviant, Anne Marivin, Anaïs Parello among others.

Hit Man - Netflix

This charming and fun action-comedy-romance that’s based on a “somewhat true story," “Hit Man" stars Glen Powell as a mild-mannered philosophy professor whose life takes a wild turn when he starts doing undercover work for the police as a fake hit man.

Perfect Match Season 2 - Netflix

The popular dating reality show is back. The season 1 which gained lot of popularity is now back with Season 2. The show hosted by Nick Lachey will again have 22 singles who come to find love.

