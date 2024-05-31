OTT releases this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms, with more expected to be released this weekend. Right from Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta starrer Panchayat Season 3, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show featuring Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi's Dedh Bigha Zameen, Illegal Season 3, here's full list of recent OTT releases of the week.

Panchayat Season 3 - Amazon Prime

Panchayat Season 3 released on Amazon Prime on 28 May. The web-series written by Chandan Kumar stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, it traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

Dedh Bigha Zameen - JioCinema

Dedh Bigha Zameen will stream on JioCinema Premium from May 31. Set in North India, Gandhi plays the role of Anil Singh, a common man who is trying to sell his father's land to arrange dowry for his soon-to-be-married sister. The film is written and directed by Pulkit and also stars Khushali Kumar, Vinod Nahardih and Faisal Malik.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar - Zee 5

The Randeep Hooda-starrer film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, revolves around the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as 'Veer Savarkar'. The movie showcases the life and struggle of a revolutionary freedom fighter.

Illegal season 3 - JioCinema

'Illegal 3' was released on Jio Cinema on May 29. The legal drama series is directed by Sahir Raza stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan. In the 3rd season, viewers will witness lawyer Niharika Singh, portrayed by Sharma, embarking on an exhilarating quest to become Delhi's leading legal expert, forsaking her previously held convictions.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show - Netflix

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will appear on the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. The episode will stream on June 1. The actors came on the show to promote their much-anticipated sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' which released on May 31.

Raising voices - Netflix

Raising voices series will stream on Netflix from May 31. As per the streaming wesbite, plot revolves around a 17-year-old who reports a sexual assault at her high school. The series starrs Nicole Wallace, Clara Galle, Aïcha Villaverde.

A Part of You- Netflix

A Part of You released in Netflix today. As described by the streaming platform, this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama is about a teenager who struggles to make sense of herself and her new world. It stars Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, Ida Engvoll, Alva Bratt and Zara Larsson.

