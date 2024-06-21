OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend; TVF’s Kota Factory Season 3 to Bigg Boss OTT

OTT releases this week: Numerous thrilling theatrical releases and web series have premiered on OTT platforms, with several more slated for this weekend. From TVF's Kota Factory Season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT to House of the Dragon Season 2, here's a rundown of movies and web series set to debut on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinem, Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 release date: When will Amazon Prime Video show release? OTT giant posts update, but… Kota Factory Season 3 - Netflix

If you're a TVF fan and are still reminiscing about Panchayat and Gullak season 4, here is another web-series that released this week. The popular 'Kota Factory' gang has come again to enthral the audience with the third season. Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu. The new season features Vaibhav (Mayur More), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Uday (Alam Khan), Vartika (Revathi Pillai), Shivangi (Ahsaas Channa), and the popular Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar).

Big Boss OTT Season 3 - Jio Cinema

Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be stream on JioCinema from today i.e. June 21. This time, the notable actor Anil Kapoor will take on the role of host for the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which is a spin-off of the highly popular Bigg Boss series. Originally hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on Voot, the hosting duties were subsequently passed to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the second season. Speaking of the contestants, the viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Other include rapper Naezy, wrestler Neeraj Goyat, Munisha Khatwani, journalist Deepak Chaurasia.

Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a new drama series 'Bad Cop'. Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva , the project introduces Anurag Kashyap as the quirky, charming and deadly villain, Kazbe and Gulshan Devaiah as Karan a daunting and daring cop. The series also stars Harleen Sethi , Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles. Bad Cop' will stream on Disney Hotstar from today.

House of the Dragon Season 2 - Jio Cinema

The HBO series House of the Dragon Season 2 is now streaming on Jio Cinema. House of the Dragon is set two hundred years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, the popular HBO series that aired from 2011 to 2019. The network has already ordered a third season. The season 2 delves into a fierce civil war between King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), each representing factions within the family.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show - Netflix