A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2

Plot: A group of modern-day Robin Hoods is on a mission to rescue Zuzanna's son from the notorious rebel star, Masarz. They are taking a personal approach in this effort.

Stars: Magdalena Kuta, Malgorzata Potocka, Anna Romantowska

Genre: Crime

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 17

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Plot: An honest government officer and CA topper struggles to support his family. He becomes entangled in a bank fiasco, worsening his financial troubles and leading to debt.

Stars: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad

Genre: Romance/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1

Plot: The series continues the story from the original four Karate Kid films, moving around Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence more than 30 years later. The sixth season will be released in three parts.

Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler

Genre: Drama/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 18

Master of the House

Plot: After the patriarch of a family dies, leaving behind his diamond empire and the housekeeper he recently married, the family enters a power struggle.

Stars: Narilya Gulmongkolpech. Teerapong Leowrakwong, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti

Genre: Revenge Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 18

My Spy: The Eternal City

Plot: Veteran CIA agent JJ reunites with his protégé Sophie to stop a nuclear scheme targeting the Vatican, disrupting a high school choir trip to Italy.

Stars: Chloe Coleman, Dave Bautista, Anna Faris

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 18

Find Me Falling

Plot: Following a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home in Cyprus. His new life becomes complicated by visitors and an old flame.

Stars: Harry Connick Jr., Ali Fumiko Whitney, Agni Scott

Genre: Romance/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 19

Sweet Home: Season 3

Plot: The final season will feature the ultimate showdown where survivors must choose between monsters and humans.

Stars: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun

Genre: Dystopia

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 19

I.S.S.

Plot: Tensions rise on the International Space Station due to a global conflict on Earth. US and Russian astronauts receive orders from their respective countries to seize control of the station by any means necessary.

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Masha Mashkova, Chris Messina

Genre: Thriller/Sci-Fi

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 19

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Plot: Indian migrant worker Najeeb Muhammed travels to Saudi Arabia to earn money for his family but ends up living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the desert.

Stars: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Rik Aby

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 19

Barzakh

Plot: A 76-year-old man shocks his estranged family by revealing his engagement to the ghost of his first love, leading to emotional confrontations as the family gathers, unsure of how to react.

Stars: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid

Genre: Drama/Fantasy

Platform: ZEE5

Nagendran’s Honeymoons

Plot: Nagendran dreams of going to the Gulf and plans to fund his trip through marriage and dowry. However, he marries multiple times to accumulate more money.

Stars: Ramesh Pisharody, Shweta Menon, Kani Kusruti

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: July 19

