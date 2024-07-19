OTT releases this week: Many new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2
Plot: A group of modern-day Robin Hoods is on a mission to rescue Zuzanna's son from the notorious rebel star, Masarz. They are taking a personal approach in this effort.
Stars: Magdalena Kuta, Malgorzata Potocka, Anna Romantowska
Genre: Crime
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 17
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Plot: An honest government officer and CA topper struggles to support his family. He becomes entangled in a bank fiasco, worsening his financial troubles and leading to debt.
Stars: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad
Genre: Romance/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 18
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1
Plot: The series continues the story from the original four Karate Kid films, moving around Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence more than 30 years later. The sixth season will be released in three parts.
Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler
Genre: Drama/Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 18
Master of the House
Plot: After the patriarch of a family dies, leaving behind his diamond empire and the housekeeper he recently married, the family enters a power struggle.
Stars: Narilya Gulmongkolpech. Teerapong Leowrakwong, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti
Genre: Revenge Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 18
My Spy: The Eternal City
Plot: Veteran CIA agent JJ reunites with his protégé Sophie to stop a nuclear scheme targeting the Vatican, disrupting a high school choir trip to Italy.
Stars: Chloe Coleman, Dave Bautista, Anna Faris
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 18
Find Me Falling
Plot: Following a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home in Cyprus. His new life becomes complicated by visitors and an old flame.
Stars: Harry Connick Jr., Ali Fumiko Whitney, Agni Scott
Genre: Romance/Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 19
Sweet Home: Season 3
Plot: The final season will feature the ultimate showdown where survivors must choose between monsters and humans.
Stars: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun
Genre: Dystopia
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 19
I.S.S.
Plot: Tensions rise on the International Space Station due to a global conflict on Earth. US and Russian astronauts receive orders from their respective countries to seize control of the station by any means necessary.
Stars: Ariana DeBose, Masha Mashkova, Chris Messina
Genre: Thriller/Sci-Fi
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: July 19
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life
Plot: Indian migrant worker Najeeb Muhammed travels to Saudi Arabia to earn money for his family but ends up living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the desert.
Stars: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Rik Aby
Genre: Adventure/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 19
Barzakh
Plot: A 76-year-old man shocks his estranged family by revealing his engagement to the ghost of his first love, leading to emotional confrontations as the family gathers, unsure of how to react.
Stars: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid
Genre: Drama/Fantasy
Platform: ZEE5
Nagendran’s Honeymoons
Plot: Nagendran dreams of going to the Gulf and plans to fund his trip through marriage and dowry. However, he marries multiple times to accumulate more money.
Stars: Ramesh Pisharody, Shweta Menon, Kani Kusruti
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: July 19
