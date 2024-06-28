OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Aavesham, Sharmajee Ki Beti and more

OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch.
Plot: A surprising romance leads to comic situations for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they navigate love, sex and identity.
Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 28
Plot: Three teens arrive in Bengaluru for engineering studies and get into a fight. They seek help from a local gangster.
Stars: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Sajin Gopu, Mithun Jai Shankar
Genre: Comedy/Action
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: June 28
Plot: A team of war journalists travel from New York City to Washington, DC, during a fictional US civil war. They aim to interview the US President before rebels capture the capital.
Stars: Kristen Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 28
Plot: The warden of a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a village in Tehri, Uttarakhand, is found dead in her room. Inspector Deepak Negi is called to investigate.
Stars: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: June 28
Plot: A mysterious woman seeks revenge for her tragic past by infiltrating a powerful family with a global beauty empire and dark secrets.
Stars: Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Rosemary Zimu, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 28
Plot: The story follows three women with the surname Sharma. Though their lives run parallel, they cross paths briefly, leaving a significant impact.
Stars: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 28
Plot: In a fictional South Korean government, Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, aiming to tackle corruption, boldly orchestrates the President's assassination.
Stars: Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Hee-ae, Lee Hae Young
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 28