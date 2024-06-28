OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

A Family Affair

Plot: A surprising romance leads to comic situations for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they navigate love, sex and identity.

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 28

Aavesham (Hindi)

Plot: Three teens arrive in Bengaluru for engineering studies and get into a fight. They seek help from a local gangster.

Stars: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Sajin Gopu, Mithun Jai Shankar

Genre: Comedy/Action

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: June 28

Civil War

Plot: A team of war journalists travel from New York City to Washington, DC, during a fictional US civil war. They aim to interview the US President before rebels capture the capital.

Stars: Kristen Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 28

Rautu Ka Raaz

Plot: The warden of a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a village in Tehri, Uttarakhand, is found dead in her room. Inspector Deepak Negi is called to investigate.

Stars: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: June 28

Savage Beauty Season 2

Plot: A mysterious woman seeks revenge for her tragic past by infiltrating a powerful family with a global beauty empire and dark secrets.

Stars: Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Rosemary Zimu, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 28

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Plot: The story follows three women with the surname Sharma. Though their lives run parallel, they cross paths briefly, leaving a significant impact.

Stars: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 28

The Whirlwind

Plot: In a fictional South Korean government, Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, aiming to tackle corruption, boldly orchestrates the President's assassination.

Stars: Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Hee-ae, Lee Hae Young

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 28

