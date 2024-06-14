OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Bridgerton, Gangs of Godavari, Yakshini and more

OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Netflix movie Maharaj, featuring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, was supposed to be released on June 14. However, the Gujarat High Court has temporarily restrained the release of the film. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Plot: Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story comes to a happy ending in the last four episodes after lies get exposed and secrets are revealed.

Stars: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 13

The Boys Season 4

Plot: Victoria Neuman is nearing the Oval Office, controlled by Homelander, who is increasing his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son, and the rest of The Boys are tired of his lies.

Stars: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty

Genre: Superhero

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 13

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams

Plot: This collection by writer-director Joko Anwar features seven interconnected supernatural sci-fi stories.

Stars: Fachri Albar, Ario Bayu, Asmara Abigail

Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 14

Ultraman: Rising

Plot: When giant monsters threaten Tokyo, a star athlete returns home to become Ultraman, a legendary hero.

Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, Gedde Watanabe

Genre: Sci-fi/Animation

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 14

Abang Adik

Plot: In Malaysia, an orphan accepts a life of poverty, but his younger sibling is angry about it. A terrible accident disrupts their delicate relationship.

Stars: Jack Tan, Serene Lim, Wu Kang-ren

Genre: Crime/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 14

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Plot: Luv falls in love with Ishika and plans to propose. Meanwhile, Luv's widowed father falls for Ishika's widowed mother, causing amusing complications.

Stars: Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: June 14

Gangs of Godavari

Plot: This is about a man’s journey from poverty to wealth through sheer grit and determination.

Stars: Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Nassar

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 14

Yakshini

Plot: This story blends ancient myths with modern romance. It follows Krishna, who is desperately seeking true love, and Maya, a Yakshini cursed to live on earth.

Stars: Vedhika, Rahul Vijay, Lakshmi Manchu

Genre: Fantasy/Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar