OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Bridgerton, Gangs of Godavari, Yakshini and more

OTT releases this week: A number of movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Netflix movie Maharaj, featuring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, was supposed to be released on June 14. However, the Gujarat High Court has temporarily restrained the release of the film. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch.
Plot: Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story comes to a happy ending in the last four episodes after lies get exposed and secrets are revealed.
Stars: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 13
Plot: Victoria Neuman is nearing the Oval Office, controlled by Homelander, who is increasing his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son, and the rest of The Boys are tired of his lies.
Stars: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Genre: Superhero
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 13
Plot: This collection by writer-director Joko Anwar features seven interconnected supernatural sci-fi stories.
Stars: Fachri Albar, Ario Bayu, Asmara Abigail
Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 14
Plot: When giant monsters threaten Tokyo, a star athlete returns home to become Ultraman, a legendary hero.
Stars: Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, Gedde Watanabe
Genre: Sci-fi/Animation
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 14
Plot: In Malaysia, an orphan accepts a life of poverty, but his younger sibling is angry about it. A terrible accident disrupts their delicate relationship.
Stars: Jack Tan, Serene Lim, Wu Kang-ren
Genre: Crime/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 14
Plot: Luv falls in love with Ishika and plans to propose. Meanwhile, Luv's widowed father falls for Ishika's widowed mother, causing amusing complications.
Stars: Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: June 14
Plot: This is about a man’s journey from poverty to wealth through sheer grit and determination.
Stars: Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Nassar
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: June 14
Plot: This story blends ancient myths with modern romance. It follows Krishna, who is desperately seeking true love, and Maya, a Yakshini cursed to live on earth.
Stars: Vedhika, Rahul Vijay, Lakshmi Manchu
Genre: Fantasy/Horror
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: June 14