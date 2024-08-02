OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Brinda, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and more

A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published2 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM IST
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Brinda, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and more
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Brinda, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Plot: Barbara Gordon and Batman try to protect Harvey Dent until he can testify in court, which results in a full-scale battle between Gotham's heroes and villains.

Stars: Hamish Linklater, Jason Watkins, Diedrich Bader

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 31

Also Read | OTT releases in August: What to watch this month?

Dune: Part Two

Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Plot: Pip, known as a "good girl" in Little Kilton, is focused on her studies and spending time with friends. However, she remains troubled by the murder of a local teen that occurred five years ago.

Stars: Emma Myers, India Lillie Davies, Asha Banks

Genre: Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 1

No Way Out: The Roulette

Plot: The story revolves around an open murder contract with a 20 billion won bounty on the life of a notorious criminal. It leads to a fierce conflict between those aiming to kill the criminal and those trying to survive.

Stars: Greg Hsu, Cho Jin-woong, Lee Kwang-soo

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 1

Also Read | Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize and…

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Plot: A young ape embarks on a journey Years after Caesar's reign. This journey leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.

Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 2

Brinda

Plot: Brinda, a newly-appointed SI, experiences sexism at her police station and suffers from nightmares in the evenings.

Stars: Trisha Krishnan, Ravindra Vijay, Indrajith Sukumaran

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 2

Also Read | Will OTT platforms have to pivot to a pay-per-view model?

Dus June Kii Raat

Plot: The story is about a man known for his terrible luck, as he tries to reopen his father's theatre. His journey becomes a comedy as he and his cousin search for love and luck.

Stars: Tusshar Kapoor, Tushar Acharya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 4

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Brinda, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    01:30 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.90
    01:30 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -6.25 (-2.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.75
    01:30 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.56%)

    Tata Motors

    1,101.65
    01:30 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -42.95 (-3.75%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    375.00
    01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    26.8 (7.7%)

    Bikaji Foods International

    767.95
    01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.3 (7.46%)

    One 97 Communications

    531.65
    01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.45 (6.93%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.50
    01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.1 (6.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue