OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders and more
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Hold Your Breath

Plot: During the 1930s Oklahoma dust storms, a woman fears a malevolent force is threatening her family.

Stars: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Genre: Horror/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 3

House Of Spoils

Plot: A chef starts a restaurant at a secluded estate, but a mysterious and haunting force quickly begins to interfere, jeopardising her efforts at every step.

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Amara Karan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 3

Also Read | Netflix to set stage for Diddy Combs’ controversies in 50 Cent’s docuseries

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Plot: An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster.

Stars: Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 3

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Plot: The story revolves around Amar, who, despite being recently engaged, falls deeply for Prem, creating tension and putting Amar's upcoming marriage at risk.

Stars: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl

Genre: Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 4

Also Read | Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal for Oscars

CTRL

Plot: Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him from her life, but the app gradually takes control of the situation.

Stars: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

It’s What’s Inside

Plot: A group of college friends, gathered for a pre-wedding reunion, faces a psychological nightmare when an unexpected guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase, causing tension and unravelling their bonds.

Stars: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, David W. Thompson

Genre: Horror/Sci-fi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

Manvat Murders

Plot: In the 1970s, the quiet village of Manvat in Maharashtra is shaken by a series of brutal killings targeting women. With limited technology at his disposal, DCP Ramakant Kulkarni must hunt down the murderer while navigating the deep-rooted superstitions of the villagers.

Stars: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Sonali Kulkarni

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: October 4

Also Read | Bachchans, Janhvi lead Bollywood’s real estate deals in Mumbai

The Platform 2

Plot: In a harsh system of stacked vertical cells controlled by a mysterious leader, a new prisoner struggles against an unsettling and questionable method of food distribution.

Stars: Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit, Natalia Tena

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

The Signature

Plot: Arvind's son, facing the burden of rising hospital bills for his sick mother, takes a practical approach. In response, Arvind seeks to gather funds.

Stars: Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry

Genre: Drama/Family

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 4

The Tribe

Plot: Five young content creators relocate to Los Angeles, aiming to achieve their dreams of becoming global influencers.

Stars: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey

Genre: Reality Show

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 4

Also Read | Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India: When and where to watch it online?

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,194.00
    11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    18.55 (1.58%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    298.90
    11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    6.8 (2.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    168.00
    11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.63%)

    Tata Motors share price

    941.40
    11:01 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    15.4 (1.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    550.25
    10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.2 (5.2%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.65
    10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    61.45 (5.2%)

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    356.30
    10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    15.5 (4.55%)

    JK Paper share price

    483.45
    10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    20.6 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.