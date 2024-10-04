OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Hold Your Breath
Plot: During the 1930s Oklahoma dust storms, a woman fears a malevolent force is threatening her family.
Stars: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Genre: Horror/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 3
House Of Spoils
Plot: A chef starts a restaurant at a secluded estate, but a mysterious and haunting force quickly begins to interfere, jeopardising her efforts at every step.
Stars: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Amara Karan
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 3
The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)
Plot: An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster.
Stars: Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 3
Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani
Plot: The story revolves around Amar, who, despite being recently engaged, falls deeply for Prem, creating tension and putting Amar's upcoming marriage at risk.
Stars: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl
Genre: Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: October 4
CTRL
Plot: Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him from her life, but the app gradually takes control of the situation.
Stars: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 4
It’s What’s Inside
Plot: A group of college friends, gathered for a pre-wedding reunion, faces a psychological nightmare when an unexpected guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase, causing tension and unravelling their bonds.
Stars: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, David W. Thompson
Genre: Horror/Sci-fi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 4
Manvat Murders
Plot: In the 1970s, the quiet village of Manvat in Maharashtra is shaken by a series of brutal killings targeting women. With limited technology at his disposal, DCP Ramakant Kulkarni must hunt down the murderer while navigating the deep-rooted superstitions of the villagers.
Stars: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Sonali Kulkarni
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: SonyLiv
Release Date: October 4
The Platform 2
Plot: In a harsh system of stacked vertical cells controlled by a mysterious leader, a new prisoner struggles against an unsettling and questionable method of food distribution.
Stars: Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit, Natalia Tena
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 4
The Signature
Plot: Arvind's son, facing the burden of rising hospital bills for his sick mother, takes a practical approach. In response, Arvind seeks to gather funds.
Stars: Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry
Genre: Drama/Family
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: October 4
The Tribe
Plot: Five young content creators relocate to Los Angeles, aiming to achieve their dreams of becoming global influencers.
Stars: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey
Genre: Reality Show
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 4