OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Hold Your Breath

Plot: During the 1930s Oklahoma dust storms, a woman fears a malevolent force is threatening her family.

Stars: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Genre: Horror/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 3

House Of Spoils

Plot: A chef starts a restaurant at a secluded estate, but a mysterious and haunting force quickly begins to interfere, jeopardising her efforts at every step.

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Amara Karan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 3

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Plot: An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster.

Stars: Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Release Date: October 3

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Plot: The story revolves around Amar, who, despite being recently engaged, falls deeply for Prem, creating tension and putting Amar's upcoming marriage at risk.

Stars: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl

Genre: Drama

Release Date: October 4

CTRL

Plot: Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him from her life, but the app gradually takes control of the situation.

Stars: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

It’s What’s Inside

Plot: A group of college friends, gathered for a pre-wedding reunion, faces a psychological nightmare when an unexpected guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase, causing tension and unravelling their bonds.

Stars: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, David W. Thompson

Genre: Horror/Sci-fi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

Manvat Murders

Plot: In the 1970s, the quiet village of Manvat in Maharashtra is shaken by a series of brutal killings targeting women. With limited technology at his disposal, DCP Ramakant Kulkarni must hunt down the murderer while navigating the deep-rooted superstitions of the villagers.

Stars: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Sonali Kulkarni

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: October 4

The Platform 2

Plot: In a harsh system of stacked vertical cells controlled by a mysterious leader, a new prisoner struggles against an unsettling and questionable method of food distribution.

Stars: Hovik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit, Natalia Tena

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 4

The Signature

Plot: Arvind's son, facing the burden of rising hospital bills for his sick mother, takes a practical approach. In response, Arvind seeks to gather funds.

Stars: Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry

Genre: Drama/Family

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 4

The Tribe

Plot: Five young content creators relocate to Los Angeles, aiming to achieve their dreams of becoming global influencers.

Stars: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey

Genre: Reality Show

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 4