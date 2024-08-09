OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: The story is about a father and son who both fall in love with a mother and her daughter.
Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 9
Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.
Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa
Genre: Thriller
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: August 9
Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.
Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 9
Plot: Siblings become competitors when rejuvenating a neglected hilltop hotel as part of an inheritance challenge. The story revolves around the speculation about who will succeed.
Stars: Divyendu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan
Genre: Drama/Comedy
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: August 9
Plot: A troubled teen and a resurrected Victorian being set out on a violent quest seeking love, joy and some lost body parts.
Stars: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 9
Plot: A former agent, now a stay-at-home husband, is drawn into a dangerous mission alongside his detective wife, who remains unaware of his previous life.
Stars: Hwang Jung-min, Yum Jung-ah, Jeon Hye-jin
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 9
Plot: A young man seeks support from his long-lost father as he pursues a career in motorcycle racing. He starts to break down the emotional walls created by his father's absence.
Stars: KJ Apa, Maia Reficco, Eric Dane
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 9
Plot: A woman suspected of murdering her husband recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.
Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 9
Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.
Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: August 9
Plot: After facing bankruptcy and divorcing his wife, a man returns to their lives over ten years later with immense wealth. He reconnects with his ex-wife and daughter as a billionaire.
Stars: Kim Ji-Soo, Son Na-eun, Ji Jin-hee
Genre: Family/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 10
