A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Ghudchadi

Plot: The story is about a father and son who both fall in love with a mother and her daughter.

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Release Date: August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: August 9

Indian 2

Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.

Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Action/Drama

Release Date: August 9

Life Hill Gayi

Plot: Siblings become competitors when rejuvenating a neglected hilltop hotel as part of an inheritance challenge. The story revolves around the speculation about who will succeed.

Stars: Divyendu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 9

Lisa Frankenstein

Plot: A troubled teen and a resurrected Victorian being set out on a violent quest seeking love, joy and some lost body parts.

Stars: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 9

Mission: Cross

Plot: A former agent, now a stay-at-home husband, is drawn into a dangerous mission alongside his detective wife, who remains unaware of his previous life.

Stars: Hwang Jung-min, Yum Jung-ah, Jeon Hye-jin

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

One Fast Move

Plot: A young man seeks support from his long-lost father as he pursues a career in motorcycle racing. He starts to break down the emotional walls created by his father's absence.

Stars: KJ Apa, Maia Reficco, Eric Dane

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 9

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Plot: A woman suspected of murdering her husband recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.

Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

Turbo

Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.

Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 9

Romance in the House

Plot: After facing bankruptcy and divorcing his wife, a man returns to their lives over ten years later with immense wealth. He reconnects with his ex-wife and daughter as a billionaire.

Stars: Kim Ji-Soo, Son Na-eun, Ji Jin-hee

Genre: Family/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 10