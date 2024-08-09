Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and more

OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ghudchadi

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Plot: The story is about a father and son who both fall in love with a mother and her daughter.

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 9

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Two officers embarked on solving murder cases that have been unsolved for 15 years.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa

Genre: Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 9

Indian 2

Plot: Senapathy, a former freedom fighter turned vigilante, returns to the country to help a young man expose corrupt politicians online.

Stars: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

Life Hill Gayi

Plot: Siblings become competitors when rejuvenating a neglected hilltop hotel as part of an inheritance challenge. The story revolves around the speculation about who will succeed.

Stars: Divyendu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 9

Lisa Frankenstein

Plot: A troubled teen and a resurrected Victorian being set out on a violent quest seeking love, joy and some lost body parts.

Stars: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 9

Mission: Cross

Plot: A former agent, now a stay-at-home husband, is drawn into a dangerous mission alongside his detective wife, who remains unaware of his previous life.

Stars: Hwang Jung-min, Yum Jung-ah, Jeon Hye-jin

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

One Fast Move

Plot: A young man seeks support from his long-lost father as he pursues a career in motorcycle racing. He starts to break down the emotional walls created by his father's absence.

Stars: KJ Apa, Maia Reficco, Eric Dane

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 9

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Plot: A woman suspected of murdering her husband recounts a fascinating story about her marriage as the police search for evidence to arrest her.

Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 9

Turbo

Plot: Jose encounters trouble and has to move to Chennai. There, he becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events for everyone.

Stars: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 9

Romance in the House

Plot: After facing bankruptcy and divorcing his wife, a man returns to their lives over ten years later with immense wealth. He reconnects with his ex-wife and daughter as a billionaire.

Stars: Kim Ji-Soo, Son Na-eun, Ji Jin-hee

Genre: Family/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 10

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.