OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and more

The OTT line-up this week marks the perfect time to binge-watch some movies and shows this weekend. A number of new movies and web series will be available on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, SonyLiv. Here's a look at the ones to watch out for this weekend.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is now available on OTT platforms. The film is released in regional languages on Amazon Prime, while the Hindi version can be streamed on Netflix.

Raayan

Dhanush's action thriller Raayan released on Amazon Prime today i.e. August 23. The crime thriller was released on July 26. Dhanush has also written and directed the movie. The film has been well-received by audiences. It also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. As Dhanush’s 50th movie, it will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar