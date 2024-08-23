OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and more

  • OTT releases this week: A variety of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and SonyLiv.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Published23 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend

The OTT line-up this week marks the perfect time to binge-watch some movies and shows this weekend. A number of new movies and web series will be available on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, SonyLiv. Here's a look at the ones to watch out for this weekend.

Also Read | Prasar Bharati’s OTT ambition: Can it compete in a crowded market?

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is now available on OTT platforms. The film is released in regional languages on Amazon Prime, while the Hindi version can be streamed on Netflix.

Also Read | India’s active paid OTT subscriptions stagnate at 100 million: Report

Raayan

Dhanush's action thriller Raayan released on Amazon Prime today i.e. August 23. The crime thriller was released on July 26. Dhanush has also written and directed the movie. The film has been well-received by audiences. It also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. As Dhanush’s 50th movie, it will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read | As originals dry up, OTTs face subscriber test

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is an unscripted show that premiered on Amazon Prime today, August 23. The series offers an inside look into the life of social media sensation Uorfi Javed. The trailer highlights her ambitious aspirations, including her quest for celebrity status and the controversies that keep her in the spotlight.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    307.15
    10:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    2.6 (0.85%)

    Ambuja Cements

    640.85
    10:27 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    7.95 (1.26%)

    Tata Steel

    152.95
    10:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    -1.15 (-0.75%)

    Dabur India

    647.55
    10:27 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.8 (0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Railtel Corporation Of India

    504.70
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    33.9 (7.2%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    222.25
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    11.85 (5.63%)

    Minda Corporation

    568.00
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    30.05 (5.59%)

    Vardhaman Textiles

    510.05
    10:25 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    22.9 (4.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue