OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kill, Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM IST
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kill, Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2 and more
OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kill, Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. 

Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

English Teacher

Plot: A secondary school teacher becomes the subject of an internal inquiry at the school. To rescue a school production, he enlists the help of a longtime friend.

Stars: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 3

The Perfect Couple

Plot: A grand wedding turns tragic when a body is found shortly before the ceremony, leaving all the guests under suspicion.

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Ishaan Khattar

Genre: Mystery/Crime

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 5

Also Read | OTT releases this month: 12 movies, shows to hit the screens in September

Kudi Haryane Val Di

Plot: A man from Punjab develops feelings for a woman from Haryana, whose passion lies in wrestling. To impress her, he immerses himself in her wrestling environment.

Stars: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Yograj Singh

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Chaupal

Release Date: September 5

Call Me Bae

Plot: Despite losing her fortune, Bae remains determined and resilient as she works her way through Mumbai's bustling newsrooms.

Stars: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Mini Mathur

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 6

Kill

Plot: A group of commandos find themselves in a fierce struggle with a gang of bandits aboard a train headed for New Delhi, turning it into a dangerous battlefield.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 6

Also Read | Boycott Bollywood trends on social media again; here’s why

Tanaav Season 2

Plot: Kabir returns to action when danger strikes nearby. After he and his father are targeted, Kabir rejoins the STG to confront the new threat in the valley.

Stars: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 6

Visfot

Plot: An unintended child abduction sets off a series of sensitive events, ultimately leading to misfortune for all parties.

Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 6

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Plot: Two witty Miami detectives set out on a perilous journey after discovering their former police captain had been connected to drug cartels, hoping to prove his innocence.

Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 6

Also Read | Stree 2 movie collection: Horror-comedy beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2

Adios Amigo

Plot: At a crowded bus station, two men from different walks of life meet. One is wealthy while the other faces difficulties. Their shared trip becomes filled with humour and surprising events.

Stars: Asif Ali, Anagha, Soubin Shahir

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 6

Immaculate

Plot: An American nun starts afresh by joining a secluded convent in rural Italy. Soon after arriving, her initial warm reception fades as she uncovers disturbing secrets.

Stars: Sydney Sweeney, Benedetta Porcaroli, Álvaro Morte

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 6

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Kill, Call Me Bae, Tanaav Season 2 and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.85
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -5.75 (-1.98%)

    Tata Power

    417.15
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -3.3 (-0.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4 (-2.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,826.35
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    299.6 (8.5%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,152.05
    12:44 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    58.55 (5.35%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    805.40
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    37.9 (4.94%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    541.00
    12:45 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    24.05 (4.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue