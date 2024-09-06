OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend.
Plot: A secondary school teacher becomes the subject of an internal inquiry at the school. To rescue a school production, he enlists the help of a longtime friend.
Stars: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 3
Plot: A grand wedding turns tragic when a body is found shortly before the ceremony, leaving all the guests under suspicion.
Stars: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Ishaan Khattar
Genre: Mystery/Crime
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 5
Plot: A man from Punjab develops feelings for a woman from Haryana, whose passion lies in wrestling. To impress her, he immerses himself in her wrestling environment.
Stars: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Yograj Singh
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: September 5
Plot: Despite losing her fortune, Bae remains determined and resilient as she works her way through Mumbai's bustling newsrooms.
Stars: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Mini Mathur
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 6
Plot: A group of commandos find themselves in a fierce struggle with a gang of bandits aboard a train headed for New Delhi, turning it into a dangerous battlefield.
Stars: Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 6
Plot: Kabir returns to action when danger strikes nearby. After he and his father are targeted, Kabir rejoins the STG to confront the new threat in the valley.
Stars: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: September 6
Plot: An unintended child abduction sets off a series of sensitive events, ultimately leading to misfortune for all parties.
Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 6
Plot: Two witty Miami detectives set out on a perilous journey after discovering their former police captain had been connected to drug cartels, hoping to prove his innocence.
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 6
Plot: At a crowded bus station, two men from different walks of life meet. One is wealthy while the other faces difficulties. Their shared trip becomes filled with humour and surprising events.
Stars: Asif Ali, Anagha, Soubin Shahir
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 6
Plot: An American nun starts afresh by joining a secluded convent in rural Italy. Soon after arriving, her initial warm reception fades as she uncovers disturbing secrets.
Stars: Sydney Sweeney, Benedetta Porcaroli, Álvaro Morte
Genre: Horror/Mystery
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 6
