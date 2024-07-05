OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Mirzapur Season 3, Garudan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Plot: After Detective Axel Foley's daughter's life is threatened, he teams up with a new partner and old friends to investigate a conspiracy.

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Taylour Paige

Genre: Comedy/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 3

Garudan

Plot: It is about how innocent people are impacted when a minister attempts to seize temple land.

Stars: Soori, Unni Mukundan, Shivada

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 3

Red Swan

Plot: A successful golfer marries into the wealthy Hwain Group for an elite lifestyle. Facing a life threat, she meets her bodyguard, Seo Do-Yun, who knows a secret about the conglomerate.

Stars: Kim Ha-neul, Rain, Jung Gyu-woon

Genre: Romance/Drama

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: July 3

Desperate Lies

Plot: A woman, due to a rare phenomenon, becomes pregnant with twins by two different men. Over time, she works to keep her family together while hiding her secrets.

Stars: Juliana Paes, Felipe Abib, Vladimir Brichta

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 5

He Went That Way

Plot: A celebrity animal trainer, with his pet chimpanzee, picks up a hitchhiker and later finds out the hitchhiker is a clever young serial killer.

Stars: Jacob Elordi, Phoenix Notary, Dipa Shah

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 5

Mirzapur Season 3

Plot: One of the most popular Indian web series continues as Guddu bhaiya looks to dethrone Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur. While Kaleen bhaiya is grieving the death of his son, Munna, Season 3 promises more bloodshed.

Stars: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Tripathi

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video