OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Mirzapur Season 3, Garudan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: After Detective Axel Foley's daughter's life is threatened, he teams up with a new partner and old friends to investigate a conspiracy.
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Taylour Paige
Genre: Comedy/Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 3
Plot: It is about how innocent people are impacted when a minister attempts to seize temple land.
Stars: Soori, Unni Mukundan, Shivada
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 3
Plot: A successful golfer marries into the wealthy Hwain Group for an elite lifestyle. Facing a life threat, she meets her bodyguard, Seo Do-Yun, who knows a secret about the conglomerate.
Stars: Kim Ha-neul, Rain, Jung Gyu-woon
Genre: Romance/Drama
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: July 3
Plot: A woman, due to a rare phenomenon, becomes pregnant with twins by two different men. Over time, she works to keep her family together while hiding her secrets.
Stars: Juliana Paes, Felipe Abib, Vladimir Brichta
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 5
Plot: A celebrity animal trainer, with his pet chimpanzee, picks up a hitchhiker and later finds out the hitchhiker is a clever young serial killer.
Stars: Jacob Elordi, Phoenix Notary, Dipa Shah
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: July 5
Plot: One of the most popular Indian web series continues as Guddu bhaiya looks to dethrone Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur. While Kaleen bhaiya is grieving the death of his son, Munna, Season 3 promises more bloodshed.
Stars: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Tripathi
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 5