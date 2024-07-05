OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Mirzapur Season 3, Garudan and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published5 Jul 2024, 10:24 AM IST
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms.
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms.

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Plot: After Detective Axel Foley's daughter's life is threatened, he teams up with a new partner and old friends to investigate a conspiracy.

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Taylour Paige

Genre: Comedy/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 3

Garudan

Plot: It is about how innocent people are impacted when a minister attempts to seize temple land.

Stars: Soori, Unni Mukundan, Shivada

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 3

Red Swan

Plot: A successful golfer marries into the wealthy Hwain Group for an elite lifestyle. Facing a life threat, she meets her bodyguard, Seo Do-Yun, who knows a secret about the conglomerate.

Stars: Kim Ha-neul, Rain, Jung Gyu-woon

Genre: Romance/Drama

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: July 3

Desperate Lies

Plot: A woman, due to a rare phenomenon, becomes pregnant with twins by two different men. Over time, she works to keep her family together while hiding her secrets.

Stars: Juliana Paes, Felipe Abib, Vladimir Brichta

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 5

He Went That Way

Plot: A celebrity animal trainer, with his pet chimpanzee, picks up a hitchhiker and later finds out the hitchhiker is a clever young serial killer.

Stars: Jacob Elordi, Phoenix Notary, Dipa Shah

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 5

Mirzapur Season 3

Plot: One of the most popular Indian web series continues as Guddu bhaiya looks to dethrone Kaleen bhaiya in Mirzapur. While Kaleen bhaiya is grieving the death of his son, Munna, Season 3 promises more bloodshed.

Stars: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathy, Shweta Tripathi

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 5

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 10:24 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsOTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Mirzapur Season 3, Garudan and more

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

326.45
04:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
9.1 (2.87%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

281.70
04:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
4.65 (1.68%)

HDFC Bank

1,651.75
04:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-74.85 (-4.34%)

Tata Steel

175.10
04:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,225.90
04:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
284 (9.65%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,910.60
04:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
226.4 (8.43%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

453.90
04:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
35.15 (8.39%)

IRCON International

294.25
04:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
14.65 (5.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue