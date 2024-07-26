Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Tokyo Swindlers, more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Kleo Season 2

Plot: Kleo is now focused on her childhood. Previously, Kleo reunited with her mother, but her mother did not welcome her back.

Stars: Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schaad, Julius Feldmeier

Genre: Spy Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 25

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Plot: Winston Churchill and military officials devise a plan to neutralise Hitler's U-boat fleet during World War II. A top-secret unit of unconventional fighters used unique techniques to battle the Nazis.

Stars: Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25

Tokyo Swindlers

Plot: A group of real estate scammers tried to execute a 10-billion-yen scam without being caught. They exchanged cleverly with landowners and major developers while the police persistently chased them.

Stars: Go Ayano, Etsushi Toyokawa, Jolene Kim

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 25

Bhaiyya Ji

Plot: This is a story of a man who defends his family and seeks revenge for the injustices they faced.

Stars: Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: July 26

Bloody Ishq

Plot: A woman loses her memory after an accident. While vacationing with her husband on an island, she discovers a mansion's hidden story through subtle hints.

Stars: Avika Gor, Shyam Kishore, Jeniffer Piccinato

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: July 26

Chutney Sambar

Plot: An orphaned street vendor unexpectedly joins his wealthy stepbrother's family and faces challenges while seeking acceptance in his new environment.

Stars: Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Nithin Sathya

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: July 26

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Plot: A married couple, both cricket enthusiasts, start training together because of the wife's natural talent in the game. The husband happens to be a failed cricketer while the wife is a doctor.

Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zarina Wahab

Genre: Sports/Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 26

Which Brings Me to You

Plot: Jane and Will get instantly attracted to each other at a friend's wedding. Following a disastrous hook-up in the coatroom, they spent the next 24 hours sharing candid confessions about their complicated pasts and heartbreaks.

Stars: Lucy Hale, Nat Wolff, Genevieve Angelson

Genre: Romance

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 26

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

Plot: Rohit Shetty is returning as the host of the popular reality show. He earlier expressed his excitement about the upcoming season's new stunts, location and participants.

Stars: Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff and others

Genre: Reality Show

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 27

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
