OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Munjya, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and more

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated30 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM IST
The OTT line-up marks the perfect time to binge-watch some movies and shows this weekend. From horror-comedies to the gripping real-life story of The Kandahar Hijack, and intriguing tales of the underworld, a number of new movies and web series will be available on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, SonyLiv. Here's a look at the ones to watch out for this weekend.

Munjya - Disney+ Hotstar

Inspired by Marathi folklore, Munjya is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the Bollywood film was released in June and stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj. The movie has grossed 125 crore worldwide against a production budget of approximately 50 crore. 

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered on Netflix on August 29. This series, starring Vijay Varma, recounts the harrowing hijacking of IC-814 on December 24, 1999, just 40 minutes after its departure from Kathmandu. The plane, with approximately 180 passengers aboard, was held hostage for seven days. Apart from Verma, the series stars Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma.

Murshid - ZEE5

Actor Kay Kay Menon returns with a new series titled Murshid, streaming on ZEE5 starting today, August 30. The show delves into the Mumbai underworld and features a cast that includes Zakir Hussain, Tanuj Virwani, and Rajesh Shringarpure.

Interrogation - ZEE5

Starring Darshan Jariwala, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, and Yashpal Sharma, Interrogation movie is about the murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is directed by Ajoy Varma Raja and produced by Aryan Brothers and Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai.

