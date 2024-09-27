OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Ulajh, Inside Out 2 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Reality Ranis of the Jungle

Plot: The Indian version of Warner Bros' popular show, Reality Queens of The Jungle, is set in the Himalayan jungles. The reality show will test a group of women, challenging both their physical strength and mental endurance.

Stars: Pavitra Punia, Eksha Kerung, Bebika Dhurve

Genre: Reality TV

Platform: Discovery Plus

Release Date: September 23

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys

Plot: Four friends face intense pressure from their parents and society as they step into adulthood. The story follows their emotional journey of self-discovery and learning to accept themselves.

Stars: Joemon Jyothir, Saaf Bros, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 23

Inside Out 2

Plot: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust had been managing things smoothly and effectively. But when Anxiety appeared, they became uncertain about how to react.

Stars: Ananya Panday (Hindi), Maya Hawke, Tony Hale

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 25

Grotesquerie

Plot: Detective Lois Tryon suspects that a series of brutal crimes in her town feel strangely personal, almost as if someone is mocking her. With no clear clues and unsure of what to do next, she decides to accept help from a nun.

Stars: Niecy Nash, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez

Genre: Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 26

Killer Heat

Plot: Two twin brothers become involved in a complicated romantic situation. A detective is called to look into the matter.

Stars: Richard Madden, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 26

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Plot: A man has an unusual habit—he chooses to express his anger only on Saturdays, keeping his emotions in check the rest of the week.

Stars: Nani, Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah

Genre: Action/Thriller

Release Date: September 26

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Rent)

Plot: The town of Chanderi faces a new threat as a frightening headless figure begins abducting women without explanation. Now, Vicky and his friends must step in once more to protect their town and those they care about.

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 26

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Plot: Krishna and Vasudha's budding relationship is disrupted when Krishna becomes entangled in a murder case, leading to his imprisonment for 23 years.

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill

Genre: Romance/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 27

Demonte Colony 2

Plot: A group of friends revisit a haunted place, motivated by their curiosity and desire to discover the truth about the evil spirits said to dwell there.

Stars: Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Arulnithi

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: September 27

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Plot: In 1945, a group of young individuals in the city of Gyeongseong struggle to survive. During their journey, they come across a creature created by human greed, forcing them to question the true meaning of humanity.

Stars: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 27

Honeymoon Photographer

Plot: A photographer on a job in the Maldives for a honeymoon shoot faces a horrifying situation when the groom is discovered dead, and she has no recollection of the previous night.

Stars: Asha Negi, Rajeev Siddhartha, Apeksha Porwal

Genre: Crime

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 27

Love, Sitara

Plot: The story revolves around a romantic relationship between a girl from Kerala and a boy from Punjab. Their love faces challenges due to opposition from both families, making the situation more difficult.

Stars: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, Rijul Ray

Genre: Drama

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: September 27

Taaza Khabar Season 2

Plot: After a year without any sign of Vasya, it becomes clear that he had pretended to be dead. He did this to protect his parents and friends from Yusuf, who was pressuring Vasya to pay for the betting losses he had suffered during the last season.

Stars: Bhuvan Bham, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 27

Ulajh

Plot: The story follows a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from a well-known family of patriots. While serving in a crucial position away from home, she finds herself caught in a risky and personal conspiracy that puts her career and safety at stake.

Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Platform: Netflix