OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Reality Ranis of the Jungle
Plot: The Indian version of Warner Bros' popular show, Reality Queens of The Jungle, is set in the Himalayan jungles. The reality show will test a group of women, challenging both their physical strength and mental endurance.
Stars: Pavitra Punia, Eksha Kerung, Bebika Dhurve
Genre: Reality TV
Platform: Discovery Plus
Release Date: September 23
Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys
Plot: Four friends face intense pressure from their parents and society as they step into adulthood. The story follows their emotional journey of self-discovery and learning to accept themselves.
Stars: Joemon Jyothir, Saaf Bros, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 23
Inside Out 2
Plot: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust had been managing things smoothly and effectively. But when Anxiety appeared, they became uncertain about how to react.
Stars: Ananya Panday (Hindi), Maya Hawke, Tony Hale
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 25
Grotesquerie
Plot: Detective Lois Tryon suspects that a series of brutal crimes in her town feel strangely personal, almost as if someone is mocking her. With no clear clues and unsure of what to do next, she decides to accept help from a nun.
Stars: Niecy Nash, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez
Genre: Horror
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 26
Killer Heat
Plot: Two twin brothers become involved in a complicated romantic situation. A detective is called to look into the matter.
Stars: Richard Madden, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley
Genre: Mystery/Crime
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 26
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
Plot: A man has an unusual habit—he chooses to express his anger only on Saturdays, keeping his emotions in check the rest of the week.
Stars: Nani, Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 26
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (Rent)
Plot: The town of Chanderi faces a new threat as a frightening headless figure begins abducting women without explanation. Now, Vicky and his friends must step in once more to protect their town and those they care about.
Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 26
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Plot: Krishna and Vasudha's budding relationship is disrupted when Krishna becomes entangled in a murder case, leading to his imprisonment for 23 years.
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill
Genre: Romance/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 27
Demonte Colony 2
Plot: A group of friends revisit a haunted place, motivated by their curiosity and desire to discover the truth about the evil spirits said to dwell there.
Stars: Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Arulnithi
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: September 27
Gyeongseong Creature Season 2
Plot: In 1945, a group of young individuals in the city of Gyeongseong struggle to survive. During their journey, they come across a creature created by human greed, forcing them to question the true meaning of humanity.
Stars: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 27
Honeymoon Photographer
Plot: A photographer on a job in the Maldives for a honeymoon shoot faces a horrifying situation when the groom is discovered dead, and she has no recollection of the previous night.
Stars: Asha Negi, Rajeev Siddhartha, Apeksha Porwal
Genre: Crime
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 27
Love, Sitara
Plot: The story revolves around a romantic relationship between a girl from Kerala and a boy from Punjab. Their love faces challenges due to opposition from both families, making the situation more difficult.
Stars: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, Rijul Ray
Genre: Drama
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: September 27
Taaza Khabar Season 2
Plot: After a year without any sign of Vasya, it becomes clear that he had pretended to be dead. He did this to protect his parents and friends from Yusuf, who was pressuring Vasya to pay for the betting losses he had suffered during the last season.
Stars: Bhuvan Bham, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani
Genre: Comedy/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 27
Ulajh
Plot: The story follows a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from a well-known family of patriots. While serving in a crucial position away from home, she finds herself caught in a risky and personal conspiracy that puts her career and safety at stake.
Stars: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 27