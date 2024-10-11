OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Citadel: Diana

Plot: In 2030 Milan, eight years after Citadel's fall by Manticore. With erased memories, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are released into the world.

Stars: Matilda De Angelis, Thekla Reuten, Lorenzo Cervasio

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Plot: In his new home, a young boy forms a deep, unexpected friendship with the lingering spirit of a 1920s girl, bridging time through an extraordinary connection.

Stars: Peyton List, Michael Cimino, Andrea Navedo

Genre: Supernatural

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Plot: Wes Genrette presents Blackbeard's captain's log, possibly leading them into a new treasure hunt.

Stars: Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow

Genre: Action/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Plot: Chanderi faces new terror as a headless entity abducts women. Vicky and his friends must step up once more to protect their town and loved ones from this mysterious threat.

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Plot: Lara, a seasoned archaeologist, embarks on a global quest after a stolen artefact from her home uncovers a dark threat. Her journey stretches from England's cliffs to China's peaks.

Stars: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Vedaa

Plot: A young woman embarks on a journey, confronting and defying a repressive regime. She struggles against the antagonist's oppressive influence and navigates the complex moral challenges of her resistance.

Stars: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 10

Raat Jawaan Hai

Plot: Three friends struggle to find time for each other, reminiscing about their spontaneous Goa trips. Now, they juggle playdates and busy schedules, unable to even watch a film together.

Stars: Priya Bapat, Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand

Genre: Indian Hip-Hop

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: October 11

Sarfira

Plot: A common man aspires to break into the startup world by launching his own airline. He faces challenges and dreams of success in the competitive and complex aviation industry.

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 11

Teacup

Plot: A group of neighbours in rural Georgia must overcome their differences and band together to survive against a mysterious, deadly threat while trapped on a remote farm.

Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Rob Morgan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 11

Uprising

Plot: After the 1939 Nazi invasion, Jews in Warsaw were confined to a ghetto. Years of oppression sparked a resistance, which fought back for seven months using homemade weapons against German troops.

Stars: Donald Sutherland, Jon Voight, David Schwimmer

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 11

Vaazhai

Plot: In 1998 Tamil Nadu, Sivanaindhan, a bright student, faces poverty, forced labour and family struggles. After evading work for a school event, tragedy strikes, leaving him devastated by a fatal lorry accident.

Stars: Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 11

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
