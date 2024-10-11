OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Citadel: Diana
Plot: In 2030 Milan, eight years after Citadel's fall by Manticore. With erased memories, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are released into the world.
Stars: Matilda De Angelis, Thekla Reuten, Lorenzo Cervasio
Genre: Action/Adventure
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 10
Girl Haunts Boy
Plot: In his new home, a young boy forms a deep, unexpected friendship with the lingering spirit of a 1920s girl, bridging time through an extraordinary connection.
Stars: Peyton List, Michael Cimino, Andrea Navedo
Genre: Supernatural
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 10
Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1
Plot: Wes Genrette presents Blackbeard's captain's log, possibly leading them into a new treasure hunt.
Stars: Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow
Genre: Action/Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 10
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank
Plot: Chanderi faces new terror as a headless entity abducts women. Vicky and his friends must step up once more to protect their town and loved ones from this mysterious threat.
Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 10
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Plot: Lara, a seasoned archaeologist, embarks on a global quest after a stolen artefact from her home uncovers a dark threat. Her journey stretches from England's cliffs to China's peaks.
Stars: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado
Genre: Action/Adventure
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 10
Vedaa
Plot: A young woman embarks on a journey, confronting and defying a repressive regime. She struggles against the antagonist's oppressive influence and navigates the complex moral challenges of her resistance.
Stars: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: October 10
Raat Jawaan Hai
Plot: Three friends struggle to find time for each other, reminiscing about their spontaneous Goa trips. Now, they juggle playdates and busy schedules, unable to even watch a film together.
Stars: Priya Bapat, Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand
Genre: Indian Hip-Hop
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: October 11
Sarfira
Plot: A common man aspires to break into the startup world by launching his own airline. He faces challenges and dreams of success in the competitive and complex aviation industry.
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal
Genre: Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 11
Teacup
Plot: A group of neighbours in rural Georgia must overcome their differences and band together to survive against a mysterious, deadly threat while trapped on a remote farm.
Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Rob Morgan
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: October 11
Uprising
Plot: After the 1939 Nazi invasion, Jews in Warsaw were confined to a ghetto. Years of oppression sparked a resistance, which fought back for seven months using homemade weapons against German troops.
Stars: Donald Sutherland, Jon Voight, David Schwimmer
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 11
Vaazhai
Plot: In 1998 Tamil Nadu, Sivanaindhan, a bright student, faces poverty, forced labour and family struggles. After evading work for a school event, tragedy strikes, leaving him devastated by a fatal lorry accident.
Stars: Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan
Genre: Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 11