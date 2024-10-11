Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai and more

OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out.

OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Citadel: Diana

Plot: In 2030 Milan, eight years after Citadel's fall by Manticore. With erased memories, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are released into the world.

Stars: Matilda De Angelis, Thekla Reuten, Lorenzo Cervasio

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Plot: In his new home, a young boy forms a deep, unexpected friendship with the lingering spirit of a 1920s girl, bridging time through an extraordinary connection.

Stars: Peyton List, Michael Cimino, Andrea Navedo

Genre: Supernatural

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Plot: Wes Genrette presents Blackbeard's captain's log, possibly leading them into a new treasure hunt.

Stars: Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow

Genre: Action/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Plot: Chanderi faces new terror as a headless entity abducts women. Vicky and his friends must step up once more to protect their town and loved ones from this mysterious threat.

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Plot: Lara, a seasoned archaeologist, embarks on a global quest after a stolen artefact from her home uncovers a dark threat. Her journey stretches from England's cliffs to China's peaks.

Stars: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Vedaa

Plot: A young woman embarks on a journey, confronting and defying a repressive regime. She struggles against the antagonist's oppressive influence and navigates the complex moral challenges of her resistance.

Stars: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: October 10

Raat Jawaan Hai

Plot: Three friends struggle to find time for each other, reminiscing about their spontaneous Goa trips. Now, they juggle playdates and busy schedules, unable to even watch a film together.

Stars: Priya Bapat, Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand

Genre: Indian Hip-Hop

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: October 11

Sarfira

Plot: A common man aspires to break into the startup world by launching his own airline. He faces challenges and dreams of success in the competitive and complex aviation industry.

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 11

Teacup

Plot: A group of neighbours in rural Georgia must overcome their differences and band together to survive against a mysterious, deadly threat while trapped on a remote farm.

Stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Rob Morgan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 11

Uprising

Plot: After the 1939 Nazi invasion, Jews in Warsaw were confined to a ghetto. Years of oppression sparked a resistance, which fought back for seven months using homemade weapons against German troops.

Stars: Donald Sutherland, Jon Voight, David Schwimmer

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 11

Vaazhai

Plot: In 1998 Tamil Nadu, Sivanaindhan, a bright student, faces poverty, forced labour and family struggles. After evading work for a school event, tragedy strikes, leaving him devastated by a fatal lorry accident.

Stars: Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 11

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.