OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Thangalaan, Jatt & Juliet 3 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: In WandaVision, Agatha was stuck in her "Agnes" identity by Wanda Maximoff. Three years pass. With Wanda's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the spell-trapping Agatha has weakened, especially due to interference from a group of teenagers.
Stars: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone
Genre: Action
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 18
Plot: Bill Gates explores important global problems and highlights innovative technologies that are set to change the world.
Stars: Bill Gates
Genre: Documentary
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 18
Plot: In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot and killed their parents at their home in Beverly Hills. During their court trials, they claimed that they had suffered years of abuse, which led them to commit the murders.
Stars: Javier Bardem, Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 19
Plot: In a small Viking village, a king and his queen are preparing to marry. However, during the wedding, something unexpected happens. This event leads Sigrid, the bride and daughter of giants, to set out on a wild quest for revenge.
Stars: Sylvia Hoeks, Lauren Cohan, Stuart Martin
Genre: Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 19
Plot: Two police officers from Punjab went to Canada for a mission, but it turned out to be more difficult than they had anticipated.
Stars: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: September 19
Plot: Three sisters, who have lived far apart, come together in New York City to look after their ill father. As they spend time together, old conflicts surface.
Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 19
Plot: The story is a light-hearted comedy about a determined young man who attempts to win over his family by tricking an elderly man into giving up his home.
Stars: Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni, Paresh Rawal
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 20
Plot: It’s a Tamil remake of TVF’s Panchayat. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a small village where Siddharth has been assigned the role of the village panchayat secretary.
Stars: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadarshini Chetan
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 20
Plot: It’s 1850. Thangalaan lives with his wife and their children in a village as a leader and landowner. One night, he shared a frightening tale with his kids. He spoke about Aarathi, a woman from the Nagar tribe, said to be a sorceress and protector of the forests.
Stars: Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu
Genre: Action/Adventure
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 20
Plot: The series starts right after the events of "The Batman" With mob leader Carmine Falcone now dead, there's a power struggle to take his place. Meanwhile, the people of Crown Point, Gotham City's poorest area, are facing hardships due to the massive flooding caused by the Riddler.
Stars: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Theo Rossi
Genre: Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 20
Plot: The popular comedy show returns for the second season, with Kapil Sharma leading from the front. Celebrity guests from Bollywood, cricket and more will come and have chats with the comedian-actor.
Stars: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Comedy
Release Date: September 21
