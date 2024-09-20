OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Thangalaan, Jatt & Juliet 3 and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Agatha All Along

Plot: In WandaVision, Agatha was stuck in her "Agnes" identity by Wanda Maximoff. Three years pass. With Wanda's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the spell-trapping Agatha has weakened, especially due to interference from a group of teenagers.

Stars: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone

Genre: Action

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 18

What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates

Plot: Bill Gates explores important global problems and highlights innovative technologies that are set to change the world.

Stars: Bill Gates

Genre: Documentary

Release Date: September 18

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Plot: In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot and killed their parents at their home in Beverly Hills. During their court trials, they claimed that they had suffered years of abuse, which led them to commit the murders.

Stars: Javier Bardem, Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 19

Twilight of the Gods

Plot: In a small Viking village, a king and his queen are preparing to marry. However, during the wedding, something unexpected happens. This event leads Sigrid, the bride and daughter of giants, to set out on a wild quest for revenge.

Stars: Sylvia Hoeks, Lauren Cohan, Stuart Martin

Genre: Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 19

Jatt & Juliet 3

Plot: Two police officers from Punjab went to Canada for a mission, but it turned out to be more difficult than they had anticipated.

Stars: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Chaupal

Release Date: September 19

His Three Daughters

Plot: Three sisters, who have lived far apart, come together in New York City to look after their ill father. As they spend time together, old conflicts surface.

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 19

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai

Plot: The story is a light-hearted comedy about a determined young man who attempts to win over his family by tricking an elderly man into giving up his home.

Stars: Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 20

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Plot: It’s a Tamil remake of TVF’s Panchayat. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a small village where Siddharth has been assigned the role of the village panchayat secretary.

Stars: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadarshini Chetan

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 20

Thangalaan

Plot: It’s 1850. Thangalaan lives with his wife and their children in a village as a leader and landowner. One night, he shared a frightening tale with his kids. He spoke about Aarathi, a woman from the Nagar tribe, said to be a sorceress and protector of the forests.

Stars: Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 20

The Penguin

Plot: The series starts right after the events of "The Batman" With mob leader Carmine Falcone now dead, there's a power struggle to take his place. Meanwhile, the people of Crown Point, Gotham City's poorest area, are facing hardships due to the massive flooding caused by the Riddler.

Stars: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Theo Rossi

Genre: Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 20

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Plot: The popular comedy show returns for the second season, with Kapil Sharma leading from the front. Celebrity guests from Bollywood, cricket and more will come and have chats with the comedian-actor.

Stars: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Netflix