OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Wild Wild Punjab, Pill, Kakuda and more

OTT releases this week: Many new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Wild Wild Punjab

Plot: A man went through a breakup and felt upset, but his friends encouraged him to confront the breakup and move on. They travelled across Punjab to help him find closure.

Stars: Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 10

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black

Plot: Ava's husband leaves their marriage. Ava finds true love with her destined soulmate. At the same time, she uncovers her husband’s evil plans.

Stars: Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 11

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Plot: Leif tells a mapmaker about his dream of travelling to the far west while Freydís and her struggling villagers consider whether they should find a new home.

Stars: Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard

Genre: Drama/Action

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 11

Showtime Season 1: Part 2

Plot: Viktor appointed his granddaughter as the heir to his production house, bypassing his son for managing control of Viktory Studios. Raghu Khanna then decided to reclaim the legacy, believing it rightfully belonged to him.

Stars: Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana

Genre: Drama

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: July 12

Pill

Plot: A medical inspector, a microbiologist and a crime reporter join forces to combat unethical clinical trials and the influential entities backing them.

Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrit Kaur, Pavan Malhotra

Genre: Crime/Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: July 12

Kakuda

Plot: The story is about a town stuck in time due to a curse. Three residents encounter a ghost that challenges their beliefs.

Stars: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: July 12

36 Days

Plot: The story centres on a mysterious stranger arriving at a housing society, causing things to go downhill.

Stars: Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Sharib Hashmi

Genre: Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: July 12

Blame the Game

Plot: A young man meets his girlfriend's parents for the first time, but the situation becomes complicated when her ex-boyfriend unexpectedly arrives.

Stars: Dennis Mojen, Janina Uhse, Anna Maria Mühe

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix