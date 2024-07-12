OTT releases this week: Many new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Wild Wild Punjab
Plot: A man went through a breakup and felt upset, but his friends encouraged him to confront the breakup and move on. They travelled across Punjab to help him find closure.
Stars: Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 10
Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black
Plot: Ava's husband leaves their marriage. Ava finds true love with her destined soulmate. At the same time, she uncovers her husband’s evil plans.
Stars: Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard
Genre: Thriller/Mystery
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 11
Vikings: Valhalla Season 3
Plot: Leif tells a mapmaker about his dream of travelling to the far west while Freydís and her struggling villagers consider whether they should find a new home.
Stars: Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard
Genre: Drama/Action
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 11
Showtime Season 1: Part 2
Plot: Viktor appointed his granddaughter as the heir to his production house, bypassing his son for managing control of Viktory Studios. Raghu Khanna then decided to reclaim the legacy, believing it rightfully belonged to him.
Stars: Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana
Genre: Drama
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: July 12
Pill
Plot: A medical inspector, a microbiologist and a crime reporter join forces to combat unethical clinical trials and the influential entities backing them.
Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrit Kaur, Pavan Malhotra
Genre: Crime/Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: July 12
Kakuda
Plot: The story is about a town stuck in time due to a curse. Three residents encounter a ghost that challenges their beliefs.
Stars: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem
Genre: Horror/Comedy
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: July 12
36 Days
Plot: The story centres on a mysterious stranger arriving at a housing society, causing things to go downhill.
Stars: Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Sharib Hashmi
Genre: Thriller
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: July 12
Blame the Game
Plot: A young man meets his girlfriend's parents for the first time, but the situation becomes complicated when her ex-boyfriend unexpectedly arrives.
Stars: Dennis Mojen, Janina Uhse, Anna Maria Mühe
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 12
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!