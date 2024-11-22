OTT releases this week: Dune-Prophecy, Alien, Helicopter Heist, Nayanthara’s Beyond the Fairy Tale, Bagheera, and more

OTT releases this week: From documentaries of your favourite celebrities to action thrillers, the list of latest OTT launches has it all. Hollywood movies and series like Alien: Romulus, Dune, Helicopter Heist, Piano Lesson, etc can be a part of your weekend binge-watch list.

Indian cinema lovers can consider watching movies and shows, like Bagheera, Kishkindha Kaandam, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein, etc this week.

OTT releases this week The list of OTT shows and movies release includes ‘When the Phone Rings’, much-awaited movie ‘Dune: Prophecy’ and Nayanthara's documentary which was marred in a controversy linked to actor Dhanush. Here is the full list OTT shows and movies set to release this week.

Dune: Prophecy on Jio Cinema The first episode of the American science fiction TV series, Dune: Prophecy was released on Jio Cinema on 18 November. Viewers can enjoy the episode this weekend. Set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe, the series delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, an influential order that wields immense social, political, and religious power. Its members achieve extraordinary abilities and superhuman prowess through rigorous physical and mental training, shaping the destiny of humanity across millennia.

Bagheera on Netflix The Kannada action thriller, Bagheera, was released on Netflix on November 21.It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

Martin on Prime Video Martin is available on Amazon Prime Video from this week. The movie revolves around the life of Lt Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who returns to India for self-discovery. The movie's star cast includes Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah, and Nathan Jones in prominent roles.