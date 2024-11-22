OTT releases this week: Dune-Prophecy, Alien, Helicopter Heist, Nayanthara’s Beyond the Fairy Tale, Bagheera, and more

OTT releases this week: This week’s OTT releases feature a mix of documentaries and action thrillers, including Hollywood titles like Dune and Indian films such as Bagheera.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Paid subscribers on OTT platforms have increased by around 30-40% over the past year
Paid subscribers on OTT platforms have increased by around 30-40% over the past year(Bloomberg)

OTT releases this week: From documentaries of your favourite celebrities to action thrillers, the list of latest OTT launches has it all. Hollywood movies and series like Alien: Romulus, Dune, Helicopter Heist, Piano Lesson, etc can be a part of your weekend binge-watch list. 

Indian cinema lovers can consider watching movies and shows, like Bagheera,  Kishkindha Kaandam, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein, etc this week.

OTT releases this week

The list of OTT shows and movies release includes ‘When the Phone Rings’, much-awaited movie ‘Dune: Prophecy’ and Nayanthara's documentary which was marred in a controversy linked to actor Dhanush. Here is the full list OTT shows and movies set to release this week. 

Dune: Prophecy on Jio Cinema

The first episode of the American science fiction TV series, Dune: Prophecy was released on Jio Cinema on 18 November. Viewers can enjoy the episode this weekend. Set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe, the series delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, an influential order that wields immense social, political, and religious power. Its members achieve extraordinary abilities and superhuman prowess through rigorous physical and mental training, shaping the destiny of humanity across millennia.

Bagheera on Netflix

The Kannada action thriller, Bagheera, was released on Netflix on November 21.It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

Martin on Prime Video

Martin is available on Amazon Prime Video from this week. The movie revolves around the life of Lt Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who returns to India for self-discovery. The movie's star cast includes Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah, and Nathan Jones in prominent roles.

Helicopter Heist

For those who are looking to try a different show can review the storyline of Swedish TV mini series, ‘The Helicopter Heist’. The action thriller is available for streaming on Netflix from November 22.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: Dune-Prophecy, Alien, Helicopter Heist, Nayanthara’s Beyond the Fairy Tale, Bagheera, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    480.50
    11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    4.35 (0.91%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,123.75
    10:59 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.05 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.85
    11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.43%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    235.70
    11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    7.1 (3.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    692.50
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.95 (1.76%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.80
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.7 (1.49%)

    Coforge share price

    8,292.65
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    82.4 (1%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.00
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.8 (-0.85%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    651.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -46.7 (-6.69%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.75
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.65 (-5.33%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.89
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.27 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,512.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -71 (-4.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Praj Industries share price

    732.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    56.1 (8.3%)

    Raymond share price

    1,517.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    90.5 (6.34%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.10
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.05 (6.24%)

    Info Edge India share price

    7,906.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    390.65 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.