OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series, including Oppenheimer, Fighter and Abraham Ozler, are being released on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With Holi 2024 falling on March 25, you'll have a long weekend to finish watching these.

Let’s have a look.

Marakkuma Nenjam

Plot: Students from a convent school reunite at their school a decade later. They now have to dedicate three months to studying for their board examinations.

Cast: Rakshan, Malina, Ashika Kader, Prankster Rahul

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 19

Abraham Ozler

Plot: ACP Abraham Ozler's life turns tragic when he's tricked by a false police call that results in the violent loss of his wife and their daughter. The person responsible wanted to get back at Ozler for putting him in jail over drug charges.

Cast: Jayaram, Mammootty, Jagadish, Senthil Krishna

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 20

3 Body Problem

Plot: A teacher gives a clear and simple talk about the three-body problem, making it easy for everyone to grasp.

Cast: Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González

Genre: Sci-fi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 21

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Plot: The story centres on Usha Mehta, a courageous young woman who set up a secret radio station in 1942 to support India's fight for independence.

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sparsh Srivastav, Emraan Hashmi

Genre: Biopic

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 21

Fighter

Plot: Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, goes on a mission to rescue fellow soldiers trapped under a terrorist’s control in Pakistan.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 21

Oppenheimer

Plot: In World War II, army leader Leslie Groves picked scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer to lead the secret project to build an atomic bomb. After years of hard work, they successfully tested the first nuclear bomb on July 16, 1945, which had a huge impact on history.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon

Genre: Historical Drama

Platform: JioCinema (For premium subscribers)

Release Date: March 21

Road House

Plot: A famous security guard is hired to deal with the chaos at a bad reputation bar. He clashes with a powerful criminal who runs the place. They're heading towards a big fight.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: March 21

Anatomy of a Fall

Plot: A blind son is the only one who knows if his mother killed his father, and he doesn't know what to do about it.

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 22

Argylle

Plot: An author famous for writing spy stories creates a popular character named Argylle. Strangely, her fictional tales start to match the secret deeds of a real spy group.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell

Genre: Action/Crime

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 22

Lootere

Plot: The story follows the Jadhav family who moved from Bihar to Kenya. They found themselves in the middle of intense local ethnic clashes.

Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amrita Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: March 22

Shirley

Plot: In 1972, Shirley Chisholm made history by being the first Black woman to run for President of the United States.

Cast: Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Terrence Howard

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 22

