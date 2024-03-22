OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series, including Oppenheimer, Fighter and Abraham Ozler, are being released on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With Holi 2024 falling on March 25, you'll have a long weekend to finish watching these.
Let’s have a look.
Marakkuma Nenjam
Plot: Students from a convent school reunite at their school a decade later. They now have to dedicate three months to studying for their board examinations.
Cast: Rakshan, Malina, Ashika Kader, Prankster Rahul
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 19
Abraham Ozler
Plot: ACP Abraham Ozler's life turns tragic when he's tricked by a false police call that results in the violent loss of his wife and their daughter. The person responsible wanted to get back at Ozler for putting him in jail over drug charges.
Cast: Jayaram, Mammootty, Jagadish, Senthil Krishna
Genre: Thriller/Crime
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 20
3 Body Problem
Plot: A teacher gives a clear and simple talk about the three-body problem, making it easy for everyone to grasp.
Cast: Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González
Genre: Sci-fi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 21
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Plot: The story centres on Usha Mehta, a courageous young woman who set up a secret radio station in 1942 to support India's fight for independence.
Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sparsh Srivastav, Emraan Hashmi
Genre: Biopic
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 21
Fighter
Plot: Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, goes on a mission to rescue fellow soldiers trapped under a terrorist’s control in Pakistan.
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 21
Oppenheimer
Plot: In World War II, army leader Leslie Groves picked scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer to lead the secret project to build an atomic bomb. After years of hard work, they successfully tested the first nuclear bomb on July 16, 1945, which had a huge impact on history.
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon
Genre: Historical Drama
Platform: JioCinema (For premium subscribers)
Release Date: March 21
Road House
Plot: A famous security guard is hired to deal with the chaos at a bad reputation bar. He clashes with a powerful criminal who runs the place. They're heading towards a big fight.
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 21
Anatomy of a Fall
Plot: A blind son is the only one who knows if his mother killed his father, and he doesn't know what to do about it.
Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner
Genre: Suspense Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 22
Argylle
Plot: An author famous for writing spy stories creates a popular character named Argylle. Strangely, her fictional tales start to match the secret deeds of a real spy group.
Cast: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell
Genre: Action/Crime
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 22
Lootere
Plot: The story follows the Jadhav family who moved from Bihar to Kenya. They found themselves in the middle of intense local ethnic clashes.
Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amrita Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 22
Shirley
Plot: In 1972, Shirley Chisholm made history by being the first Black woman to run for President of the United States.
Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amrita Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 22
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!