OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Parachute, Snow Sister, more for your binge-watch list

This week, various movies and web series like Lucky Baskhar, Our Little Secret, and Hunger were released on OTT platforms. Notable highlights include Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller and Lindsay Lohan's romantic comedy, both now available for streaming on Netflix.

Published29 Nov 2024, 08:15 AM IST
OTT release this week: Several OTT movies released this week can be good pick for your binge-watch list.
OTT release this week: Several OTT movies released this week can be good pick for your binge-watch list.

OTT release this week: The weekend is here, and so is the list of the latest movies and web series released on OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Prime, JioCinema, etc. Movie buffs preparing their weekend binge-watch list can consider Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Hunger, Snow Sister, and other latest OTT releases.

Here is the list of the latest movies and web series released on different OTT platforms this week, from November 23 to December 1.

Movies and series released on OTT this week

The list of movies and web series released on OTT includes a myriad of genres, from romantic comedies to crime thrillers.

Lucky Baskhar on Netflix

Dulquer Salmaan's crime drama thriller movie released on OTT platform on November 28. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix. Lucky Bhaskar movie has been directed by Venku Atluri and cast Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

Lucky Baskhar is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead. The movie's plot is set in the 1980s and revolves around the story of a banker's mysterious riches.

Our Little Secret on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan's ‘Our Little Secret’ can be a perfect choice for those looking to enjoy a romantic comedy with their partner, friends of family.

The film was released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27. Stephen Herek directed the film, which was written by Hailey DeDominicis.

Lindsay Lohan shared the film's trailer on X with the caption, “Spending the holidays with an unexpected guest? What could go wrong? OUR LITTLE SECRET premieres November 27 on @netflix.”

The Snow Sister on Netflix

The adaptation of Norwegian bestseller is now available for streaming on Netflix from today, Friday. The movie revolves around the story of a boy grieving his sister's loss. The movie is a perfect watch during this festive season.

Sikandar ka Muquaddar

The movie stars super-talented actors Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The crime thriller decodes the mystery behind a massive diamond heist. People can watch the movie on Netflix from Friday.

Parachute on Disney+Hotstar

The Tamil web series revolves around the story of parents of two children who went missing. The show originally seeks to explore the mindset of children who try to control things but don't understand their repercussions. The web series will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 29 and can be watched in seven languages.

