OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Parachute, Snow Sister, more for your binge-watch list

OTT release this week: The weekend is here, and so is the list of the latest movies and web series released on OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Prime, JioCinema, etc. Movie buffs preparing their weekend binge-watch list can consider Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Hunger, Snow Sister, and other latest OTT releases.

Here is the list of the latest movies and web series released on different OTT platforms this week, from November 23 to December 1.

Movies and series released on OTT this week The list of movies and web series released on OTT includes a myriad of genres, from romantic comedies to crime thrillers.

Lucky Baskhar on Netflix Dulquer Salmaan's crime drama thriller movie released on OTT platform on November 28. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix. Lucky Bhaskar movie has been directed by Venku Atluri and cast Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

Lucky Baskhar is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead. The movie's plot is set in the 1980s and revolves around the story of a banker's mysterious riches.

Our Little Secret on Netflix Lindsay Lohan's ‘Our Little Secret’ can be a perfect choice for those looking to enjoy a romantic comedy with their partner, friends of family.

The film was released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27. Stephen Herek directed the film, which was written by Hailey DeDominicis.

Lindsay Lohan shared the film's trailer on X with the caption, “Spending the holidays with an unexpected guest? What could go wrong? OUR LITTLE SECRET premieres November 27 on @netflix.”

The Snow Sister on Netflix The adaptation of Norwegian bestseller is now available for streaming on Netflix from today, Friday. The movie revolves around the story of a boy grieving his sister's loss. The movie is a perfect watch during this festive season.

Sikandar ka Muquaddar The movie stars super-talented actors Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The crime thriller decodes the mystery behind a massive diamond heist. People can watch the movie on Netflix from Friday.