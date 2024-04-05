OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and Yeh Meri Family Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon miniTV, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Wish

Plot: The story is about Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas, where King Magnifico, a sorcerer with the power to grant wishes, rules.

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine

Genre: Animation

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 3

Yeh Meri Family Season 3

Plot: The show, seen through the eyes of 11-year-old Rishi, shows the details of life in the middle-class Awasthi family. It also celebrates the fun, humour and fond memories of the 90s.

Cast: Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, Angad Raj

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: April 4

The Tearsmith

Plot: The exciting love story is about Nica and Rigel, two orphans from The Grave adopted by the same family. Nica is innocent like a butterfly while Rigel is unpredictable like a wolf.

Cast: Simone Baldasseroni, Caterina Ferioli, Sabrina Paravicini, Alessandro Bedetti

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 4

Ripley

Plot: Tom Ripley, a New Yorker struggling with minor scams, suddenly gets a chance to go to Italy. His task is to persuade Dickie Greenleaf, who he barely knows, to come back home and work in his father's shipbuilding company.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio Lombardi

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 4

Farrey

Plot: An orphan genius gets a scholarship to a top school but gets mixed up in a cheating scheme when her wealthy friends convince her to help them.

Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 5

Parasyte: The Grey

Plot: Jung Soo In has a parasite on her hand but continues to live with it because it can't take over her brain. Seol Kang Woo is looking for his missing sister and is tracking down a parasitic water. Choi Jun Kyung leads a team called 'The Grey' that fights against parasitic water, driven by the loss of her husband to the parasite.

Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kim In-kwon

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 5

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Plot: Aryan, on a work trip to the US, meets Sifra, who seems perfect. He falls in love with her. Later, he discovers she's a robot.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra

Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 5

