OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and Yeh Meri Family Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon miniTV, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.
Wish
Plot: The story is about Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas, where King Magnifico, a sorcerer with the power to grant wishes, rules.
Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine
Genre: Animation
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: April 3
Yeh Meri Family Season 3
Plot: The show, seen through the eyes of 11-year-old Rishi, shows the details of life in the middle-class Awasthi family. It also celebrates the fun, humour and fond memories of the 90s.
Cast: Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, Angad Raj
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon miniTV
Release Date: April 4
The Tearsmith
Plot: The exciting love story is about Nica and Rigel, two orphans from The Grave adopted by the same family. Nica is innocent like a butterfly while Rigel is unpredictable like a wolf.
Cast: Simone Baldasseroni, Caterina Ferioli, Sabrina Paravicini, Alessandro Bedetti
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 4
Ripley
Plot: Tom Ripley, a New Yorker struggling with minor scams, suddenly gets a chance to go to Italy. His task is to persuade Dickie Greenleaf, who he barely knows, to come back home and work in his father's shipbuilding company.
Cast: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio Lombardi
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 4
Farrey
Plot: An orphan genius gets a scholarship to a top school but gets mixed up in a cheating scheme when her wealthy friends convince her to help them.
Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 5
Parasyte: The Grey
Plot: Jung Soo In has a parasite on her hand but continues to live with it because it can't take over her brain. Seol Kang Woo is looking for his missing sister and is tracking down a parasitic water. Choi Jun Kyung leads a team called 'The Grey' that fights against parasitic water, driven by the loss of her husband to the parasite.
Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kim In-kwon
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 5
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Plot: Aryan, on a work trip to the US, meets Sifra, who seems perfect. He falls in love with her. Later, he discovers she's a robot.
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra
Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 5
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!