OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and more; movies, web series to watch this weekend

OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and more; movies, web series to watch this weekend

Sounak Mukhopadhyay





OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and Yeh Meri Family Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon miniTV, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look.

Wish

Plot: The story is about Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas, where King Magnifico, a sorcerer with the power to grant wishes, rules.

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine

Genre: Animation

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 3

Yeh Meri Family Season 3

Plot: The show, seen through the eyes of 11-year-old Rishi, shows the details of life in the middle-class Awasthi family. It also celebrates the fun, humour and fond memories of the 90s.

Cast: Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, Angad Raj

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: April 4

The Tearsmith

Plot: The exciting love story is about Nica and Rigel, two orphans from The Grave adopted by the same family. Nica is innocent like a butterfly while Rigel is unpredictable like a wolf.

Cast: Simone Baldasseroni, Caterina Ferioli, Sabrina Paravicini, Alessandro Bedetti

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 4

Ripley

Plot: Tom Ripley, a New Yorker struggling with minor scams, suddenly gets a chance to go to Italy. His task is to persuade Dickie Greenleaf, who he barely knows, to come back home and work in his father's shipbuilding company.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio Lombardi

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 4

Farrey

Plot: An orphan genius gets a scholarship to a top school but gets mixed up in a cheating scheme when her wealthy friends convince her to help them.

Cast: Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 5

Parasyte: The Grey

Plot: Jung Soo In has a parasite on her hand but continues to live with it because it can't take over her brain. Seol Kang Woo is looking for his missing sister and is tracking down a parasitic water. Choi Jun Kyung leads a team called 'The Grey' that fights against parasitic water, driven by the loss of her husband to the parasite.

Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kim In-kwon

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 5

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Plot: Aryan, on a work trip to the US, meets Sifra, who seems perfect. He falls in love with her. Later, he discovers she's a robot.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra

Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
