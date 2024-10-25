OTT releases this week: Thangalaan, Hellbound Season 2, Lubber Pandhu, Zwigato, and more to watch

OTT releases this week: This week features diverse OTT releases, including action-adventure 'Thangalaan' on Netflix, rural sports drama 'Lubber Pandhu' on Disney+ Hotstar, and social-drama 'Manas Singh Mahto' on Prime Video. Viewers can expect entertainers in a range of genres in the coming days.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Oct 2024, 09:03 AM IST
OTT releases this week: Netflix offers the return of dark fantasy-thriller 'Hellbound' and Tamil film 'Meiyazhagan' in the coming week.
OTT releases this week: Netflix offers the return of dark fantasy-thriller ’Hellbound’ and Tamil film ’Meiyazhagan’ in the coming week.(Bloomberg)

OTT releases this week: Cinema enthusiasts can gear up for another exciting week with several OTT releases lined-up for this week. From supernatural-drama to romantic-thriller, there is something for everyone. With varied genres, ranging from action-adventure, dark-fantasy, Mint brings you the best picks to keep an eye for.

Here's a compiled list of shows and films across streaming platforms for your weekend watch:

Thangalaan

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 31

Also Read | Devara OTT release date: NTR Jr’s movie may start streaming from...

Pa. Ranjith directorial action-adventure film ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram in lead role. The plot revolves around the lives of mine workers at Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The film premiered in theatres on August 15 as it came across several challenges at the box office. However, the 135 crore movie is set to captivate the audience on the OTT platform Netflix on the occasion of Diwali.

Lubber Pandhu

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 31

Starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, ‘Lubber Pandhu’ is a rural sports drama centered around cricket. The Tamizharasan Pachamuthu helmed film focuses on the rivalry between two gully cricket stars and their personal lives. The Tamil-language sports drama produced by Prince Pictures debuted in theatres on September 20 this year.

Also Read | Telugu OTT releases: Movies, web-series to watch this week

Zwigato

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Release date: October 25

The film set in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, explores the life of an ex-factory floor manager called Manas Singh Mahto. The social-drama written, directed and produced by Nandita Das depicts Manas Singh Mahto's everyday struggles involving the app on his phone in the world of ratings and incentives. An Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives production, the film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Also Read | Vicky Vidya Box Office: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s movie earns...

Hellbound Season 2

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 25

Yeon Sang-ho directorial 'Hellbound' which is South Korean dark fantasy-thriller, is back with second season. The supernatural-drama series, written by Choi Gyu-seok, encapsulates unearthly beings delivering condemnations and sends individuals to hell. This follows the rise of a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice

Meiyazhagan

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 27

C Prem Kumar directorial Tamil film ‘Meiyazhagan’ stars Karthik Sivakumar. The story revolves around a middle-aged man who returns to his hometown after two decades. The movie debuted in theatres on September 27 and explores themes of nostalgia and rediscovery.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOTT releases this week: Thangalaan, Hellbound Season 2, Lubber Pandhu, Zwigato, and more to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,093.40
    09:33 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -185.5 (-14.5%)

    ITC share price

    488.05
    09:32 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.2 (3.43%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.15
    09:32 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1.85 (-1.24%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    268.00
    09:32 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.4 (-1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,488.65
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    194.35 (8.47%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,591.10
    09:21 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.15 (0.63%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,700.00
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -364.05 (-2.42%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Finolex Industries share price

    279.40
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -21.25 (-7.07%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    989.40
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -50 (-4.81%)

    Au Small Finance Bank share price

    615.15
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -30.4 (-4.71%)

    R R Kabel share price

    1,535.05
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -71.15 (-4.43%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    734.30
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    61.5 (9.14%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,488.65
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    194.35 (8.47%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    1,012.25
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    79 (8.47%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,173.05
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    58.75 (5.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.000.00
      Chennai
      80,101.000.00
      Delhi
      80,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.